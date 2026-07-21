

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite the addition of more than one billion motor-vehicles to the world's roads, road traffic deaths declined by 21 percent between 2011 and 2025, according to new data released by the World Health Organization.



The world has experienced profound changes in road traffic during this time with the emergence of new modes of transport and a sharp rise in motorcycle use. Despite this progress, however, road traffic crashes still claimed 1.16 million people's lives in 2025. Road traffic injuries remain the leading cause of death among children and youth aged 5-29 years.



The new WHO data comes as global leaders adopted a new UN General Assembly progress declaration on road safety. The declaration aims to boost global action to meet the Sustainable Development Goal target of a 50 percent reduction in road deaths and serious injuries by 2030 compared with the levels in 2021.



'This progress shows that change is possible when countries invest in safe road systems. In the last 15 years we've made real progress in reducing road deaths, despite surging vehicle numbers and major shifts in how people move,' said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. 'I commend countries for the strong political declaration they are adopting today, which aims to accelerate action to ensure more roads are designed for people first, not motor vehicles, with safety as priority. All road deaths are preventable and none are acceptable.'



The new UN declaration includes a comprehensive set of commitments by UN Member States to implement national road safety strategies with clear targets, timelines and budgets. These commitments include establishing lead road safety agencies, improving data collection and analysis, developing and enforcing stronger legislation, and ensuring that roads, infrastructure and vehicles meet key safety standards.



With the rise of ride-hailing and delivery apps, the number of motorcycles more than tripled between 2011 and 2025. Deaths among motorcyclists now account for nearly a third of the world's road fatalities. Wearing a safe motorcycle helmet reduces the risk of death in a crash by more than six times.



Across the world, 10 countries reduced road deaths by 50 percent in the decade to 2021 and more than half of all countries reported falling fatalities in that period. Yet progress is uneven, with 36% drop in deaths in the WHO European Region, a 15 percent drop in the Western Pacific Region, a 2 percent drop in the WHO South-East Asian Region, no change in rates in the Americas and a 17% rise in deaths in the WHO African Region.



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