Motorola Solutions Foundation Champions 15 Years of the Connected by Safety Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / For 15 years, the Connected by Safety program has demonstrated a powerful truth across Latin America: safety is more than a set of rules; it is the cornerstone of a resilient, thriving community. Created by Foro 21 and backed by grant support from the Motorola Solutions Foundation, the program unites teachers, students, first responders and local leaders around a shared belief that lasting safety begins with connection.

The Reach of a Shared Vision

What began as a bold commitment has grown into a movement spanning eight countries, including Brazil, Chile and Argentina, reaching everyone from young students to seasoned public safety officials.

Through nearly 1,400 interactive workshops, the program has engaged 65,000 participants and counting. Each session shares the same purpose: inclusive, hands-on education that empowers every community member to play an active role in keeping their community safe.

The Heart of the Mission: Cultivating a Culture of Safety

Connected by Safety equips children throughout Latin America with the tools to build safer, more inclusive and more responsible cities. By bringing school communities, security agents and volunteers together, the program creates a general connection between community members and the public safety officials who serve them. The result is a generation better prepared to navigate the world around them. Children learn to recognize risk, use communication as an early warning tool, remember emergency numbers and embrace their role as engaged community members.

A Commitment to Safety

Lasting safety demands ongoing commitment, diligence, advocacy and trust between civilians and the officials who serve them. Through its steadfast support, the Motorola Solutions Foundation invests in that brighter future.

Fifteen years in, the impact is clear and the momentum is strong. The Foundation's commitment honors the everyday heroes and resilient communities, building a safer future for generations to come.

Find more stories and multimedia from Motorola Solutions at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Motorola Solutions

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/motorola-solutions-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Motorola Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/motorola-solutions-foundation-champions-15-years-of-the-connected-by-s-1194004