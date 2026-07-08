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WKN: A0YHMA | ISIN: US6200763075 | Ticker-Symbol: MTLA
Tradegate
08.07.26 | 09:30
369,00 Euro
-0,75 % -2,80
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364,10364,9017:37
364,10365,2017:38
ACCESS Newswire
08.07.2026 17:02 Uhr
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Motorola Solutions: Honoring Local Bravery at the 24th American Red Cross Heroes Breakfast

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Bravery often lives in a single, split-second decision. At the 24th Annual American Red Cross Heroes Breakfast in Chicago on May 6, community leaders, supporters and partners gathered to honor those rare individuals who, in the face of crisis, chose to run toward the danger.

As a long-standing partner of the American Red Cross of Illinois, the Motorola Solutions Foundation was proud to sponsor the Heroes Breakfast's Law Enforcement Hero Award. This is more than an award. It's a moment to recognize the heart, grit and selflessness of the people who protect our communities every day.

A Heroic Rescue on the Ice

This year's Law Enforcement Hero Award honorees, Officers Dennis Stachura and Marco Lomibao of the Glendale Heights Police Department, show us that "duty" often requires extraordinary sacrifice.

On a sub-zero December morning, a vehicle carrying three people plunged into a frozen pond. Despite the danger of the thin ice and freezing water, the officers pressed on until every life was saved. Their teamwork and courage capture the true meaning of heroism.

Watch the powerful story of their rescue.

About the Program

The Heroes Breakfast honors a Class of Heroes whose actions reflect the Red Cross mission to alleviate human suffering. We congratulate the entire 2026 Class of Heroes for their inspiring courage.

To learn more about this year's honorees, visit CBS News Chicago or the American Red Cross of Illinois

Find more stories and multimedia from Motorola Solutions at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Motorola Solutions
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/motorola-solutions-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Motorola Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/honoring-local-bravery-at-the-24th-american-red-cross-heroes-breakfast-1188178

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.