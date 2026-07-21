GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report: People & Culture | Employee Experience

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Originally published in GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report

Our employee experience is grounded in inclusivity, engagement, and belonging.

We seek individuals who will bring enthusiasm, curiosity, and a passion for what we do to their everyday work. Attracting and retaining qualified talent from a wide range of backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences is a strategic priority. We intentionally create an environment where all employees can feel represented, valued for their contributions, and comfortable sharing feedback. Once here, employees are encouraged to engage and collaborate with the community around them. We regularly evaluate our processes to incorporate feedback, reduce bias, and strengthen inclusivity across our operations, where possible.

GoDaddy employees bring our inclusive culture to life by sharing their stories through videos and posts.

GoDaddy is an incredible place to kickstart or grow a career, because this isn't just a company, it's a community that celebrates who you are. From day one you will feel the energy from the diverse groups, ERGs, different fun activities, and challenges that make your day more exciting. You'll have endless opportunities to learn, grow, contribute to the community, and put your ideas into action. Diksha S. Security Engineer

Inclusive Recruitment

As a global company, we are proud of the hiring practices that enable GoDaddy to be an employer of choice for talent. This includes showcasing our inclusive culture and principles, and reaching broad, diverse candidate groups. Our practices include:

Talent Partnerships: Through partnerships, we invest in talent pipelines and workforce development to support hiring across our global footprint.

Fair & Accessible Hiring Practices: We focus on reducing bias in job descriptions, supporting internal mobility through transparent role postings, and offering flexible, virtual interview experiences. In furtherance of our human-centered approach while also harnessing the power of AI, we are transparent about how we are using AI in our hiring practices, and we also provide guidelines to help candidates who choose to use AI to support their interview process. We also offer interviewer certification training focused on inclusive candidate experiences, bias mitigation, and responsible AI use. To learn more, visit our GoDaddy Careers page.

Early-Career & Workforce Development: We invest in future talent through our global internship program and programs such as the Future of Work Summer Camp and the GoDaddy Software Engineering Bootcamp Program to broaden access to technical training and career pathways.

TEXAS CONFERENCE FOR WOMEN AND TRANSFORM 2025

GoDaddy periodically participates in conferences and industry events to strengthen brand visibility and connect with the communities in which we operate. In 2025, GoDaddy attended the Texas Conference for Women and Transform 2025, to engage with professionals of various backgrounds and reinforce GoDaddy's commitment to community and inclusive recruitment.

Employee Engagement

Engaging a global, hybrid workforce means fostering connection, collaboration, and a shared sense of purpose, no matter where employees work. We prioritize clear communication, meaningful growth opportunities, and an inclusive culture where employees feel valued.

We support these priorities through our employee engagement programs, including the GoDaddy Fun Fund, which enables team bonding activities that strengthen relationships, and Everyday Champions, our global recognition platform that celebrates and recognizes peer contributions.

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) play an important role in fostering a workplace where all employees benefit from the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed. ERGs are voluntary, employee-led groups open to all employees, focused on the identities, interests, and experiences that matter to our employees. They support connection, professional development, skill building, and collaboration, while advancing GoDaddy's priorities across talent, learning, business, and community impact.

Our 11 Global ERGs:

GD Abilities in Tech 11

GD Asians in Tech

GD Black in Tech

GD Entrepreneurs in Tech

GD Fitness in Tech

GD Green 12

GD LatinX in Tech

GD Next in Tech 13

GD United 14

GD Veterans in Tech

GD Women in Tech

GoDaddy Entrepreneurs in Tech (GDEIT) is a community of people who think like builders and innovators. For me, it's the perfect blend of passion and profession. In my day job I get to solve real-life problems for entrepreneurs, and through GDEIT, I help nurture that same entrepreneurial spirit within GoDaddy. It's incredibly fulfilling to support others who are curious, scrappy, and eager to create, just like the customers we serve. Vinod S. VP Product Management, GoDaddy Entrepreneurs in Tech Sponsor

Employee Feedback

We aim to create a workplace and culture where employees feel respected and supported to do their best work. Listening to our employees is a critical part of our talent management approach, and in 2025, 79% of our employees participated in GoDaddy Voice, our annual engagement survey.15

11Focused on disability inclusion.

12Focused on sustainability and environmentalism.

13Focused on early career in tech employees.

14Focused on LGBTQIA+ inclusion.

15 In 2025, GoDaddy conducted two shorter pulse surveys rather than a full census survey, as was completed in prior years. Results reflect the Q3 pulse survey.

Learn more about GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report.

About this Report

The GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching purpose and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2025. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual reporting. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ESG@GoDaddy.com.

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector, and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures. We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please refer to the Frameworks & Metrics section.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from GoDaddy at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/godaddy-2025-global-stakeholder-impact-report-people-and-culture-%7c-employee-expe-1194019