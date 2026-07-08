GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report: Customers & Communities | Inclusive Entrepreneurship

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Originally published in GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report

Inclusive Entrepreneurship

We empower and champion entrepreneurs everywhere.

We recognize that the entrepreneurial journey is as diverse as the individuals who embark on it. At GoDaddy, inclusive entrepreneurship means everyone deserves the chance to pursue an independent business venture on their own terms. Our purpose is to expand access to opportunity, helping people shape their own paths and livelihoods.

We advance this work in two connected ways. We support entrepreneurs with tools and targeted grants designed to meet them where they are, and we study and share the positive impact entrepreneurs have on their communities.

GoDaddy Empower

GoDaddy Empower is our signature social impact program, designed to help emerging entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses online. Access to education, mentorship, networks, tools, and capital can make meaningful differences throughout an entrepreneur's journey. We support entrepreneurs by providing access to GoDaddy technology, alongside targeted grant funding delivered through partners.

GoDaddy Empower works with entrepreneurs at every stage, from individuals creating their first idea to those growing their established business. Wherever they begin, we help entrepreneurs build skills and transform ambition into action.

Investing in student-led ventures through colleges and universities: Through our current and potential future partnerships, we aim to help students bring their ideas to life. With access to GoDaddy tools, students can develop practical digital skills and the confidence to take their ideas and launch their online presence for the first time, laying the groundwork for futures shaped by possibility.

Supporting entrepreneurs through partners: Through partnerships with nonprofit and community organizations that offer established entrepreneurship programs, eligible participants can earn $1,000 grants after completing entrepreneur-focused training and milestones defined by each partner. These grants help participants invest in themselves and their businesses.

$2.7+ Million More than $2.7 million invested in 2025 to support entrepreneurs.

Providing Tools to Get Online

Participants receive access to GoDaddy products and services that make it easier to build and grow an online presence. Solutions like Airo, an AI-powered experience, help entrepreneurs establish and expand their digital footprint with less friction, so they can focus on what matters most: building something they believe in.

Participants receive:

A professionally branded email

A free .com or .org domain for two years

Free web hosting for two years

EMPOWERING STUDENT-ATHLETES AT ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY

In partnership with the Arizona State University Student- Athlete Venture Studio, GoDaddy Empower equips Division I student-athletes with the tools and support to build skills beyond the field. By integrating GoDaddy services and targeted funding into the curriculum, the program helps athletes establish digital identities, bring ideas to life, and develop practical skills that power long-term success.

One participant, Adama Fall, is applying that mindset to life after football. Adama used Airo to build a digital professional presence that reflects both his athletic career and future ambitions. For Adama, the program is about owning his story and creating opportunities that extend well beyond the field.

GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab

The long-term success of entrepreneurs and their microbusinesses plays a vital role in supporting the economic wellbeing and resilience of communities. The GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab, formerly Venture Forward, is a multi-year, multi-country research initiative that analyzes more than 20 million small and microbusinesses to quantify their economic impact and provide insight into their attitudes, demographics, and needs.

At GoDaddy, we believe the better we understand entrepreneurs, the better we can support them. That is why we make these findings publicly available at no charge to help inform policymakers, partners, and the broader small business ecosystem.

2025 YEAR-END REPORT HIGHLIGHTS:

8+: More than 8 new jobs are created by each microbusiness entrepreneur on a county-level.

72%: 72% of entrepreneurs feel confident they'll achieve their definition of success in their lifetime.

2%: Every 1% increase in microbusiness ownership within a community correlates with roughly a 2% rise in income, or around $1,500 over three years.

49%: Nearly half of entrepreneurs use AI for their business, which is almost double the 25% reported in early 2024.

Read the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab's full 2025 Year-End Report here.

GoDaddy Microbusiness Data Hub

To support and amplify the impact of microbusinesses, the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab launched the Microbusiness Data Hub in 2022. This platform provides access to free, downloadable, anonymized data on more than 20 million microbusinesses and their owners across the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia. Refreshed quarterly, the data hub offers valuable insights into microbusiness density by geography and industry, empowering policymakers, researchers, and community leaders to make data-driven decisions that support small business growth.

MICROBUSINESS DATA HUB GPT

In 2025, the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab published its first public GPT on ChatGPT, combining each microbusiness report we've released since 2020 into a single, conversational experience. Users can explore regional differences, long-term trends, and industry insights, review five years of survey results, and dig into the stories behind the data. The tool, found here, also allows users to ask direct questions of U.S. microbusiness data at the state, county, and metro level.

Learn more about GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report.

About this Report

The GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching purpose and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2025. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual reporting. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ESG@GoDaddy.com.

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector, and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures. We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please refer to the Frameworks & Metrics section.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

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Contact Info:

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Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/godaddy-2025-global-stakeholder-impact-report-customers-and-communities-%7c-inclus-1188148