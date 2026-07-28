GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report: People & Culture | Employee Wellbeing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Originally published in GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report

Employee Wellbeing

Employee health and wellbeing are fundamental to our success.

When employees feel their best, they bring their best, and we work to create an environment that supports that. We make our employees' health, wellbeing, safety, and security a top priority because a thriving team is the heart of everything we do.

Benefits

At GoDaddy we are proud of our benefit offerings, and we work to make our benefits easier to understand and navigate by streamlining enrollment and improving how employees access key options. We also focus on making our programs more visible so employees can confidently choose what works for them.

Here are just a few ways we're supporting our employees and their families16:

Backup Dependent Care: Access to 10 backup care visits per plan year to ease the stress of last-minute caregiving needs.

Adoption Assistance: Up to $10,000 per adoption to help with adoption costs, legal fees, and other eligible expenses.

Surrogacy Reimbursement: Up to $10,000 per surrogacy with a lifetime maximum of $20,000 to help cover eligible expenses not covered by medical insurance.

Daycare Discounts & Subsidies: A 10% discount plus a 10% subsidy for fees with our daycare partners.

Parental Leave: Paid leave to allow parents time to bond with their new additions. Flexible scheduling options may also be available when returning to work.

Prescription Drug Savings Program: A new offering that helps find savings solutions for high prescription drug costs.

Kashable: A new payroll-deduction option that provides access to responsible, low-cost personal loans to support financial wellbeing.

GoDaddy's Wellbeing Focus

The wellbeing of our employees is a key focus for GoDaddy. Here's how we show it17:

Global Wellness Days: Four dedicated days each year to unplug and focus on their own wellbeing.

Mental Health Management Program: We partner with Lyra Health to offer confidential support for employees. Employees and those who live with them can access in-person appointments, video chats, therapy, coaching, and self-care apps to navigate stress, anxiety, and more.

Wellbeing App: Starting in 2025, those enrolled in one of our UnitedHealthcare plans have access to Calm Health, a mental health app with tools for sleep, meditation, and mindfulness.

Noom: A platform offering a personalized approach to weight management and wellbeing. Beginning in 2025, Noom also provides an option to expand access to certain weight loss medications for employees who clinically qualify, helping support holistic health in a cost-conscious way.

Security & Resilience

People & Culture Our Global Safety, Security, and Intelligence (GSSI) Team helps maintain a safe, productive, and resilient environment for our employees, guests, and visitors across our global operations. At GoDaddy, we treat security as a shared responsibility, and we continuously strengthen our approach to reflect evolving risks and employee needs.

Employees have access to safety, security, and facility-related support through phone, email, and Slack. A dedicated intranet page provides clear, regularly updated guidance on global security practices, security standards and technology, business resilience, and safety policies, so employees know where to turn for information and support.

Employee Safety & Emergency Response

The GSSI Team is focused on keeping employees safe whether they are working from home, in one of our facilities, or traveling. By combining employee input, site-level insights, and global monitoring tools, we can quickly identify potential disruptions and coordinate timely, appropriate responses.

Our GSSI Team uses a tiered communication approach based on risk level and partners with People Operations, Communications, and Legal Teams to support clear, coordinated action. This cross-functional collaboration helps us proactively monitor situations and respond to issues that could impact our people or facilities.

To further support employee safety while traveling, we integrate with our travel platform to provide automated risk assessments, including country-specific guidance and access to 24/7 Global Security Operations Center support. We are also expanding training programs to equip employees with practical skills and resources to help keep themselves and their teammates safe while traveling.

INCIDENT RESPONSE GUIDEBOOK

In early 2026, we launched Incident Response Guidebooks, digital, QR code-based resources that are customized for each office and posted in common areas and meeting rooms. The guidebooks provide clear, step-by-step guidance for emergencies, including natural disasters, medical situations, power outages, and fire incidents, along with officespecific emergency contacts and evacuation routes.

SUPPORTING EMPLOYEES THROUGH HARDSHIP

Supporting one another is part of who we are at GoDaddy. Through the Tomorrow Fund, we provide financial assistance to employees worldwide facing unexpected hardship or natural disasters, helping cover essential needs. In 2025, four grants were provided.



16 This information is accurate for regular U.S. full time employees only, unless otherwise specified. Benefits will vary by region.

17 This information is accurate for regular U.S. full time employees only, unless otherwise specified. Benefits will vary by region.

Learn more about GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report.

About this Report

The GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching purpose and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2025. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual reporting. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ESG@GoDaddy.com.

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector, and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures. We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please refer to the Frameworks & Metrics section.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

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SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/godaddy-2025-global-stakeholder-impact-report-people-and-culture-%7c-employee-well-1197478