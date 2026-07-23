GoDaddy: Connecting Strategy to Execution: Meet Harsh Alipuria

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey to date.

I'm currently a Senior Manager at GoDaddy, based in Gurgaon, India. I'm part of the Corporate Strategy team within SEAL (Strategy, Enablement, Acquisitions, Legal), where I focus on growth strategy and helping connect long-term priorities with business execution.

My career has taken me across advertising, technology consulting, strategy, and M&A (mergers & acquisitions). After a brief stint at an ad agency, I spent three years in technology consulting at Accenture, completed my MBA, and then spent five years in Deloitte's M&A practice.

Those experiences gave me exposure to a wide range of business challenges and industries.

After nearly eight years in consulting, I wanted to move closer to the business and see the impact of my work over a longer period. GoDaddy's mission of empowering entrepreneurs and small businesses made that decision easy. If I had to describe my career so far, I'd say it has been defined by continuous learning, new challenges and a healthy amount of ambiguity.

What career decisions most accelerated your growth?

The biggest turning point in my career was moving from technology consulting into strategy and M&A. It shifted my focus from solving individual problems to thinking about broader business questions, long-term growth and value creation.

Another important decision was joining GoDaddy after five years at Deloitte. Consulting gave me a strong foundation, but I wanted to work closer to the business, build deeper context and contribute to outcomes over time rather than project by project.

The skills that have helped me most are storytelling, data-driven decision-making and a customer-first mindset. I've also found the "Jobs To Be Done" framework incredibly valuable because it helps uncover what customers are truly trying to achieve, not just what they say they want.

How do you balance long-term strategic thinking with short-term business pressures?

I don't see long-term strategy and short-term business needs as competing priorities. The short term tells you where attention is needed today, while the long term ensures those decisions are moving the business in the right direction.

As I've worked more closely with product and business teams, I've developed a stronger appreciation for near-term priorities like revenue, customer needs, and execution timelines. I typically prioritize based on customer impact, business impact, and urgency, while ensuring decisions align with broader strategic goals.

My advice is simple: stay close to both the numbers and the customer. The numbers tell you what is happening, but understanding the customer helps explain why-and that's often where the best strategic decisions come from.

What's the most surprising insight you've uncovered through experimentation?

Much of my experimentation work has focused on cybersecurity products, helping teams understand performance across customer journeys and go-to-market motions. While I'm not always designing the experiments myself, I work closely with teams to frame and interpret the results.

One insight that consistently stands out is that customers don't always respond to the features or messages we expect them to. In cybersecurity especially, trust, clarity and relevance often matter just as much as the product itself.

Experimentation has reinforced the importance of challenging assumptions. The most valuable outcome is not always a positive result-it's gaining a better understanding of customer behavior and using that learning to make smarter decisions.

If you had to describe GoDaddy's culture in one word, what would it be and why?

I would describe GoDaddy's culture as empowering.

From day one, I've felt supported by people who genuinely want to see others succeed.

There's a strong sense of ownership, but also a willingness to share knowledge, provide guidance, and help people grow.

My manager, Jen, embodies that culture. She encourages independent thinking while ensuring the team has the context and support needed to succeed. Compared to other places I've worked, GoDaddy stands out for its investment in people, its openness to experimentation, and its commitment to helping employees reach their potential.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

My personal mantra is: Stay curious, but don't just collect questions-chase better answers.

Curiosity has shaped every major step in my career, from moving into strategy and M&A to joining GoDaddy. I enjoy tackling problems where the answer isn't obvious and where learning is part of the process.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside work, I have extremely varied interests. I'm passionate about football, fitness, distance running, tennis and swimming, love spending time with my wife and I've recently started creating football-related content. It's a fun creative outlet and another way to keep learning something new.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/connecting-strategy-to-execution-meet-harsh-alipuria-1195318