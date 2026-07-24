GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report: People & Culture | Learning & Development

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / Originally published in GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report

Learning & Development

We believe everyone has a unique way of learning and growing.

We foster a culture of continuous learning and development that helps employees build skills and grow their careers. When our people grow, they tend to be more engaged in their work and are better equipped to help our entrepreneurs succeed, creating shared success across our company.

Our Learning and Development strategy is built around three pillars: align, connect, and grow. These pillars guide how we design programs that support our people, strengthen collaboration, and build the capabilities needed to meet our business priorities.

Employee Learning

Learning at GoDaddy is designed to be practical, accessible, and shared. We empower employees to take ownership of their development while learning alongside one another and applying new skills in real work. Our approach centers on learning by doing. Employees are encouraged to explore new tools, including AI tools, build confidence through hands-on experience, and grow capabilities that support both their careers and our business.

We also invest in learning that delivers lasting value beyond GoDaddy, offering education reimbursement and credentialed opportunities that support continued learning and long-term growth.

Technology & Community for Continuous Learning

GoLearn, our learning management platform, anchors our learning ecosystem as a single destination for employee development, providing access to thousands of courses. Through on-demand courses, microlearning, certification programs, curated learning paths, and content from trusted partners, employees can build skills in ways that fit how they learn.

Learning is strengthened through connection. Using GoLearn and our learning_connect Slack channel, employees share courses, recommend content, and learn together in topic-based communities, helping embed learning into daily work.

Investing in Our Care Teams

We offer focused development programs for Customer Care Teams, helping our Guides build the skills and confidence needed to deliver strong customer experiences. These include Elevate, a leadership program focused on operational excellence and people leadership, and the Care & Services Learning Summit, an annual event centered on leadership, coaching, and change management.

We also help Guides earn academic credit for the work they already do. Through our partnership with Rio Salado College in Arizona, U.S.based Guides completing our sales training program earn a CCL Web Hosting: Customer Service certificate with six transferable college credits toward an associate in applied sciences degree. In 2025, more than 170 employees enrolled, earning more than 1,000 total college credits.

EXPANDING EMPLOYEE CAPABILITIES WITH AI Our AI training helps employees build confidence, fluency, and practical skills to use AI in their everyday work, supporting productivity and creativity while enabling better customer experiences. Training includes learning across GoDaddy-built AI-powered tools such as GoDaddy Content as a Service (GoCaas) and GABI. These offerings are reinforced through AI office hours led by internal experts and our "Moments of Spark" video series, which features short, two -to-three-minute tutorials focused on practical, how-to applications of AI. For more information on AI and our employees, visit the Responsible AI section of the report.

Leadership Training

We believe that strong leadership drives engaged teams and better outcomes. In 2025, we expanded access to leadership development through a new external training partner, giving all leaders access to courses that support both foundational and advanced skills. We also offer additional pathways for leaders to continue building their skills, including:

New Manager Onboarding: A required multi-week program that introduces new managers to GoDaddy's values, expectations, and practical tools for success.

GoDaddy Leadership Development Program: A structured course series focused on core leadership skills, including leading virtually, navigating change, coaching, and delivering effective feedback.

Self-paced Leadership Training: Press Start, Leadership Arcade is our self-paced, on-demand learning program focused on leadership soft skills and connection across the GoDaddy community.

Employee Performance

Being "Better Every Day" is central to how we approach performance, growth, and open communication. Our mid-year and year-end reviews focus on goal setting, career development, peer feedback, and selfreflection, helping employees track progress and keep growing. To further support fair and consistent advancement, we use a proactive promotion flagging process that applies consistent, company-wide criteria to identify employees who may be ready for their next step. This reduces reliance on subjective identification, helps mitigate bias, and supports more equitable career advancement.

We also encourage employees to explore opportunities across teams and functions, giving them the chance to build new skills, gain diverse experiences, and deepen their understanding of the business.

75/100 We achieved an average score of 75/100 on the question, "I have good opportunities to learn and grow at GoDaddy."

27%+ Million More than 27% of global hires were filled by internal candidates in 2025.

Learn more about GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report.

About this Report

The GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching purpose and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2025. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual reporting. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ESG@GoDaddy.com.

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector, and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures. We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please refer to the Frameworks & Metrics section.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

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Contact Info:

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SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/godaddy-2025-global-stakeholder-impact-report-people-and-culture-%7c-learning-and-1195737