

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Expectations of positive regulatory momentum in the U.S. boosted sentiment in the cryptocurrency markets, lifting Bitcoin to a five-week high of $66,910. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization rose close to 3 percent overnight as markets cheered the likelihood of the Clarity Act in the U.S. following reports that President Trump had agreed to a key ethics provision. Uninterrupted inflows to U.S.-listed Bitcoin Spot ETF products also supported sentiment.



The CLARITY Act, or the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025, essentially defines which federal regulator would be overseeing each part of the U.S. digital asset market. The legislation has been stalled due to dispute surrounding an ethics clause contained in the same. The regulatory bill inter alia aims to clarify SEC and CFTC jurisdiction, protect developers as well as regulate stablecoins.



The overwhelmingly positive mood in the cryptocurrency market however coincides with a worsening geopolitical situation in the Middle East marked by unabated attacks, shipping disruption in the Strait of Hormuz and a maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia announced by the Houthis. With no visible signs of de-escalation, crude oil prices have jumped, bond yields have hardened and the Dollar Index has strengthened. Nevertheless, Wall Street futures are trading positive, and Gold has added more than a percent.



The shift in the market sentiment was reflected in the CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index also. The gauge that tracks sentiment in the crypto market has jumped to 40 (neutral) from 37 (fear) a day earlier, 34 (fear) a week earlier and 21 (fear) a month earlier. Liquidation statistics from Coinglass indicates a short squeeze in the market. Liquidations aggregate to $250 million during the past 24 hours. While short positions liquidated account for $194 million, long positions liquidated add up to $56 million only.



Aggregate crypto market capitalization has rallied 2.8 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.26 trillion. More than 65 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas around 7 are trading with overnight losses of 1 percent or more. The surge in overall crypto market capitalization was also accompanied by a 24-percent addition in trading volumes.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 3.8 percent higher at $66,795.50. The current price is around 47 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency's year-to-date losses stand reduced to 23.7 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows increasing to $227 million on Monday from $132 million on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF topped with net inflows of $117 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 14th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is ranked between Tesla in the 13th position and Samsung in the 15th position.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 3.7 percent higher at $1,934.80. The leading alternate coin is trading 61 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,949.55 and $1,852.26. Ethereum is still grappling with year-to-date losses of more than 34 percent.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $38 million on Monday versus net inflows of $37 million on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net inflows of $34 million.



Ethereum has jumped four notches to the 82nd position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 1.4 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $574.66. BNB is trading 58 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency jumped more than 5 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.14, around 70 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 2.4 percent overnight to $78.09. SOL's current price is around 73 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall gained 1 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3285. The trading price is 25 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) rallied 2 percent overnight, to trade at $62.11, around 19 percent below the all-time high of $76.85 recorded on June 16.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall added 1.3 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0732. DOGE is trading 90 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



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