Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Paul Cowley, Company President & CEO, and Dr. David Dreisinger, Company Metallurgical Advisor, will be participating as panelists in the two-day Strategic Resources in Competition Conference hosted by the Irregular Warfare Initiative (IWI) and the Special Operations Association of America (SOAA) in Reston, Virginia, focused on the role of critical minerals and rare earth elements in strategic competition. As demand for these resources grows across defense, energy, and advanced technologies, control of supply chains has become a central factor in national security and irregular competition.

IWI and SOAA put operators in front of policymakers and legislators on Capital Hill to give them the ground truth. Bringing together 400-600 leaders from government, industry, academia, and the national security community, the conference will examine the role of critical minerals and rare earth elements in strategic competition, economic statecraft, supply chain resilience and national security. The Company is a sponsor of the conference.

Paul Cowley, Company President and CEO and Director states, "Dr. David Dreisinger and I will have the opportunity in this forum and with this audience as panelists to raise the profile of vanadium and its superior role in electrolyte battery storage over lithium and on the cutting-edge solid-state vanadium battery to key decision making in Washington. Specifically, we will be able to spotlight our vanadium assets (deposit and processing knowhow) as examples of untapped critical mineral opportunities that with the right private and public funding will open a new battery economy, benefit Homeland Security and diversify supply chains in America. "

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located six miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada, and Highway I-80 in Elko County, which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Company has options on three gold projects in Nevada - the Dobbin and King Solomon Properties, which are Carlin Gold-type targets, and the Crescent Valley Property, a Bonanza high grade gold vein-type target.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include, but is not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, including funding work programs on the Company's exploration properties and for general working capital purposes, the receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and other statements that are not historical facts. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305963

Source: Phenom Resources Corp.