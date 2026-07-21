Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether the proposed acquisition of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. ("Distribution Solutions" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DSGR) by affiliates of LKCM Headwater Investments, LLC ("LKCM Headwater") is fair to the Company's shareholders.

On July 16, 2026, Distribution Solutions announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement under which newly formed entities controlled by LKCM Headwater would acquire all outstanding shares of Distribution Solutions common stock not already owned by LKCM Headwater and its affiliates for $35.00 per share in cash.

LKCM Headwater and its affiliates currently own approximately 79% of Distribution Solutions' outstanding common stock. Additionally, Distribution Solutions Chairman and CEO, J. Bryan King, serves as Managing Partner of LKCM Headwater.

Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Distribution Solutions will become a privately held, wholly-owned subsidiary of LKCM Headwater and its affiliates, and the Company's common stock will no longer be listed on Nasdaq.

Kehoe Law Firm is investigating whether the consideration offered to Distribution Solutions shareholders adequately values the Company and whether the Company's board of directors fulfilled its fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction.

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Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a nationally recognized, plaintiff-side class action firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from fraud and misconduct. Our attorneys have served as Lead or Co-Lead Counsel in major securities cases, recovering over $10 billion for institutional and individual investors.

Our firm litigates securities fraud, fiduciary breaches, unfair mergers and acquisitions, and antitrust violations, while also representing whistleblowers and advocating for victims of data breaches, consumer fraud, vehicle and product defects, employment law violations, retirement plan mismanagement, and other corporate and business misconduct. With a results-driven approach, we pursue justice and substantial recoveries for those we represent.

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Source: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.