

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced that an unvaccinated man in Kent County has tested positive for measles, marking the first case in the region in more than a decade.



The case comes as a measles outbreak continues in neighboring Pennsylvania, where infections first began in late April. The health department said a laboratory confirmed the man's infection on Monday. However, due to medical privacy laws, officials did not share any additional details about him.



Public health officials are now working to identify and contact people who may have been exposed to the virus. Those affected will be asked about their measles vaccination status, given information about the disease, and advised on treatment if needed. If the investigation finds that the public may have been exposed, the agency will announce the locations.



'A sample was tested and confirmed positive,' DPH stated. 'Extensive contact tracing is ongoing to identify anyone exposed to the individual. DPH will notify people who were identified as exposed to confirm whether they have been vaccinated against measles, provide educational resources, and to recommend treatment when necessary.'



Earlier this year, in February, Delaware reported a measles exposure at Nemours in Wilmington, but that was only an exposure event and not a confirmed case.



Measles is a highly contagious viral disease. It usually starts with fever, cough, runny nose and red or pink eyes. A rash typically appears a few days later. The virus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or even breathes. It can remain in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after the infected person leaves the area.



The Division of Public Health has urged residents to check whether they and their children are vaccinated against measles. It has further advised people who develop symptoms of measles to contact their health care provider immediately.



Health officials said the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine has been used safely for more than 50 years. Two doses of the vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles in people who do not have severely weakened immune systems.



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