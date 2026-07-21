

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $312 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $224 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $310 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 28.1% to $1.896 billion from $1.480 billion last year.



Interactive Brokers Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $312 Mln. vs. $224 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $1.896 Bln vs. $1.480 Bln last year.



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