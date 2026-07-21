Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is issuing this news release to clarify certain disclosure contained in its prior news release dated March 23, 2026 regarding its services agreement with Proactive Group Holdings ("Proactive").

The Company confirms that the services to be provided by Proactive, including the production and dissemination of editorial content and management video interviews to an investor audience through Proactive's financial media platform and distribution network, constitute "Investor Relations Activities" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities ("Policy 3.4").

Under the terms of the agreement, as amended, Proactive will provide investor relations services for a twelve (12) month term which commenced on March 23, 2026. The Company will pay Proactive a total fee of $26,000 (CAD) per annum for the initial term, payable in equal quarterly instalments of $6,500 per quarter, representing a fee-for-service arrangement that is commensurate with the services to be provided over the term of the agreement. All compensation is payable in cash and no stock options or other securities are issuable to Proactive as compensation.

The Company will maintain full control, direction, and prior approval over all content and materials prepared and disseminated by Proactive in connection with the engagement, in compliance with Policy 3.4.

To the knowledge of the Company, Proactive and its principals do not have any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company. Proactive and the Company are arm's length parties.

About Miivo AI Inc.

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) is transforming how small-and-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) access financial intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at SME scale. The Company's AI CFO platform empowers small and medium-sized businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI SaaS market for SME solutions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Miivo AI Inc.