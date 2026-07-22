

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD.L), a retailer of sports, fashion, and outdoor brands, said that it has appointed Darren Shapland as Interim Chair with immediate effect until a permanent Chair is appointed.



The appointment follows Andrew Higginson's previously announced decision to step down as Chair at the conclusion of the company's annual general meeting on July 21.



As Shapland takes on the role of Interim Chair of the board, he will step down as Chair of the ESG Committee but will remain as a member of the ESG Committee.



Prama Bhatt, Non-Executive Director and currently a member of the ESG Committee, will replace Shapland as Chair of the ESG Committee with effect from July 21.



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