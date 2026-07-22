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WKN: A406M4 | ISIN: US14756K1025 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2026 09:02 Uhr
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Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Increased Quarterly Earnings of $6.9 million, Year to Date Earnings of $12.7 million

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced quarterly earnings of $6.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Diluted earnings per share totaled $1.88, which represented an increase of $0.34 per share, or 22.1% from the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Year to date diluted earnings per share were $3.42 as compared to $3.69 one year ago.

"The second quarter reflected a strong rebound from the first quarter. Along with the improvement in earnings, we are very pleased with our balance sheet growth in 2026," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "Loan and deposit totals are both above our expectations entering the year. We are also thrilled to report that we broke ground on our upcoming East Wenatchee facility along Grant Road. We expect that facility to open in the middle part of 2027."

The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of June 30, 2026:

  • As of June 30, 2026, gross loans totaled $1.033 billion, which represented an increase from June 30, 2025 of $61.7 million, or 6.3%. The Bank experienced loan growth in 2026 as loan balances increased $81.5 million, or 8.6%, since December 31, 2025.

  • Deposit balances totaled $1.963 billion as of June 30, 2026. Deposit balances increased $123.6 million, or 6.7%, from June 30, 2025. Deposit balances increased from December 31, 2025 by $62.0 million, or 3.3%. Non-interest deposits totaled $420.0 million as of June 30, 2026, which represented 21.4% of total deposits.

  • Quarterly return on assets increased to 1.21% from 1.04%, due to the increase in net income.

  • Quarterly return on equity increased to 10.8% from 9.0%, due to reduced net income along with a decreasing equity base, primarily from share repurchases.

  • Common stock tender offers to repurchase shares of the Bank's common stock were completed in January 2026 and April 2026 totaling 327,419 shares, or 8.38%, of the common shares outstanding. Cash paid for the repurchases totaled $24.6 million.

  • At the July 21, 2026 Board of Director's meeting, the Bank's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 10, 2026 to shareholders of record July 31, 2026.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $233.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $210.1 million at June 30, 2025. The $22.9 million increase was largely due to the rather significant deposit growth observed over the prior twelve months.

Investments

The investment portfolio, net of the held to maturity allowance, totaled $962.6 million at June 30, 2026, which was an increase of $41.8 million from June 30, 2025. As of June 30, 2026, available for sale securities totaled $841.8 million and held to maturity securities, net of the allowance, totaled $120.8 million. Unrealized losses on available for sale securities decreased from $53.1 million at June 30, 2025 to $45.7 million as of June 30, 2026.

During the second quarter of 2026, a loss on sale of available for sale securities of $9,000 was recorded as part of a bond portfolio restructure. Proceeds from the sale were reinvested into the available for sale securities portfolio as part of an interest rate risk management strategy.

Loans and Credit Quality

Gross loans increased $61.7 million from June 30, 2025, reaching $1.033 billion as of June 30, 2026. Gross loan totals increased $81.5 million from December 31, 2025. Loan growth was reflected in several diverse loan categories. Since December 31, 2025, commercial real estate loans increased $25.3 million, commercial loans increased $13.2 million, in-house adjustable-rate mortgages improved by $12.2 million, municipal loans increased $9.4 million, dealer paper improved by $9.6 million, multifamily loans were up $7.9 million, and equipment finance loans increased $7.2 million

The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.12% of gross loans as compared to 1.24% one year ago. During the second quarter of 2026, the Bank recorded $727,000 million in provision expense as compared to $1.4 million in the prior quarter and $517,000 in the second quarter of 2025. The allowance balance totaled $11.5 million as of June 30, 2026.

Non-performing loan totals decreased slightly from the prior quarter and represented 0.35% of gross loans as of June 30, 2026.

Deposits

Deposits totaled $1.963 billion at June 30, 2026, which represented an increase of $123.6 million, or 6.7%, from the prior year. Year to date, the average cost of funds decreased from the prior year at 1.65% to 1.61% as of June 30, 2026. Certificate of deposit balances increased $56.5 million over the past twelve months, however, certificate of deposit balances decreased slightly during the second quarter of 2026 by $2.8 million.

Equity

Tier 1 capital remains strong. Tier 1 capital decreased to $289.4 million as of June 30, 2026, which represented a decrease of 0.3% from $290.3 million at June 30, 2025. Tier 1 capital was reduced by $914,000 between the two periods due to common stock share repurchases.

As of June 30, 2026, GAAP capital increased $8.6 million from June 30, 2025, or 3.4%. The Bank's GAAP equity to assets remained strong at 11.13% as of June 30, 2026 as compared to 11.38% as of June 30, 2025.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

For the six months ended, June 30, 2026, net interest income totaled $34.1 million compared to $33.0 million in the same period in 2025. For those six months, interest income increased $753,000 from loans, $631,000 from available for sale and held to maturity securities and $388,000 from cash balances. Interest income growth was partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $718,000 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2025.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2026, net interest income increased $796,000 from the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Loan income increased $780,000 over the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.10% for the first six months of 2026, compared to 3.20% during the first six months of 2025. For the quarter ending June 30, 2026 the net interest margin was 3.15% as compared to 3.23% in the second quarter of 2025. The Bank's quarterly net interest margin showed improvement of ten basis points as compared to the first quarter of 2026.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $10.9 million in the first six months of 2026 as compared to $11.1 million in the first six months of 2025. Non-interest income from brokerage commissions at Cashmere Valley Wealth Management decreased $314,000.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $27.1 million in the first six months of 2026, as compared to $25.4 million in the first six months of 2025. Salaries and benefits increased $490,000, or 3.3%. Occupancy and equipment increased $194,000 largely due to the investment in non-depreciable investments at the Bank's facilities. The State of Washington increased B&O tax rates that increased the Bank's B&O tax expense by $219,000 as compared to the prior year.

The Bank's efficiency ratio was 60.2% in the first six months of 2026 as compared to 57.7% in the first six months of 2025.

Income tax expense increased from $2.9 million in 2025 to $3.0 million in 2026.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092 or
Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary


June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

Assets




Cash and Cash Equivalent:




Cash & due from banks

$

28,854

$

24,654

$

33,936

Interest bearing deposits

199,465

234,279

172,379

Fed funds sold

4,630

4,374

3,742

Total Cash and Cash Equivalent

232,949

263,307

210,057

Securities available for sale

841,798

858,446

794,155

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
of $11, $12 and $15, respectively

120,758

122,139

126,587

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

5,009

5,054

5,053

Loans held for sale

4

328

504

Loans

1,033,361

971,887

971,669

Allowance for credit losses

(11,547

)

(11,384

)

(12,019

)

Net loans

1,021,814

960,503

959,650

Premises and equipment

19,022

18,904

19,715

Accrued interest receivable

8,429

9,141

8,721

Other real estate and foreclosed assets

97

97

97

Bank Owned Life Insurance

27,819

27,580

28,080

Goodwill

7,661

7,661

7,579

Intangibles, net

2,292

2,462

2,367

Mortgage servicing rights

2,328

2,355

2,386

Net deferred tax assets

13,589

13,525

16,554

Other assets

13,265

9,495

10,023

Total assets

$

2,316,834

$

2,300,997

$

2,191,528

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing demand

$

419,516

$

407,167

$

397,399

Savings and interest-bearing demand

948,003

938,174

902,986

Time

595,247

598,011

538,795

Total deposits

1,962,766

1,943,352

1,839,180

Accrued interest payable

2,882

2,867

2,963

Borrowings

81,000

82,000

84,000

Other liabilities

12,295

13,565

16,076

Total liabilities

2,058,943

2,041,784

1,942,219

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares;

Issued and outstanding: 6/30/2026 -- 3,630,214;
3/31/2026 -- 3,713,761; 6/30/2025 -- 3,900,683

--

--

--

Additional paid-in capital

8,843

6,667

5,789

Treasury stock

(41,340

)

(31,784

)

(16,784

)

Retained Earnings

332,386

325,737

312,542

Other comprehensive income

(43,278

)

(42,634

)

(53,095

)

Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity

256,611

257,986

248,452

Noncontrolling interest

1,280

1,227

857

Total shareholders' equity

257,891

259,213

249,309

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,316,834

$

2,300,997

$

2,191,528

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary


For the quarters ended,


June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

Interest Income




Loans and leases

$

13,936

$

13,156

$

13,506

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

1,859

2,059

1,573

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

8,569

8,201

8,375

Tax-exempt

349

449

356

Securities held to maturty:

Taxable

726

726

748

Tax-exempt

25

25

25

Other interest income

--

--

--

Total interest income

25,464

24,616

24,583

Interest Expense

Deposits

7,254

7,199

7,041

Borrowings

781

784

748

Total interest expense

8,035

7,983

7,789

Net interest income

17,429

16,633

16,794

Provision for Credit Losses

727

1,424

517

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

16,702

15,209

16,277

Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

554

527

536

Mortgage banking operations

370

376

429

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

(9

)

55

--

Brokerage commissions

48

203

238

Insurance commissions and fees

2,475

2,635

2,482

Net interchange income

1,066

1,113

1,024

Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance

240

236

218

Dividends from correspondent banks

152

162

101

Other

411

297

323

Total non-interest income

5,307

5,604

5,351

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

7,516

8,066

7,334

Occupancy and equipment

1,055

839

832

Audits and examinations

120

241

190

State and local business and occupation taxes

489

476

383

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

276

303

256

Legal and professional fees

358

431

330

Net (gain) on foreclosed real estate

--

(94

)

--

Check losses and charge-offs

156

114

110

Low-income housing investment losses

70

45

(315

)

Data processing

1,772

1,752

1,738

Product delivery

359

396

269

Other

1,249

1,097

1,077

Total non-interest expense

13,420

13,666

12,204

Income before income taxes

8,589

7,147

9,424

Income Taxes

1,670

1,302

1,379

Net income

6,919

5,845

8,045

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

52

49

47

Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank

$

6,867

$

5,796

$

7,998

Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

1.89

$

1.55

$

2.05

Diluted

$

1.88

$

1.54

$

2.04

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary


For the six months ended,


June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Interest Income



Loans and leases

$

27,093

$

26,340

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

3,918

3,530

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

16,769

16,191

Tax-exempt

798

688

Securities held to maturity:

Taxable

1,452

1,511

Tax-exempt

51

49

Other interest income

--

--

Total interest income

50,081

48,309

Interest Expense

Deposits

14,454

14,152

Borrowings

1,565

1,149

Total interest expense

16,019

15,301

Net interest income

34,062

33,008

Provision for Credit Losses

2,152

1,278


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

31,910

31,730

Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,081

1,033

Mortgage banking operations

746

780

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

45

130

Brokerage commissions

251

565

Insurance commissions and fees

5,110

5,149

Net interchange income

2,179

2,162

Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance

476

433

Dividends from correspondent banks

314

210

Other

709

610

Total non-interest income

10,911

11,072

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

15,582

15,092

Occupancy and equipment

1,894

1,700

Audits and examinations

361

437

State and local business and occupation taxes

964

741

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

579

523

Legal and professional fees

789

577

Net (gain) on foreclosed real estate

(94

)

--

Check losses and charge-offs

270

228

Low-income housing investment losses

114

(157

)

Data processing

3,524

3,506

Product delivery

755

633

Other

2,346

2,137

Total non-interest expense

27,084

25,417

Income before income taxes

15,737

17,385

Income Taxes

2,972

2,881

Net income

12,765

14,504

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

101

95

Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank

$

12,664

$

14,409

Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

3.44

$

3.70

Diluted

$

3.42

$

3.69

SOURCE: Cashmere Valley Bank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/cashmere-valley-bank-reports-increased-quarterly-earnings-of-6.9-mil-1194282

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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