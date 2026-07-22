Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Increased Quarterly Earnings of $6.9 million, Year to Date Earnings of $12.7 million

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced quarterly earnings of $6.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Diluted earnings per share totaled $1.88, which represented an increase of $0.34 per share, or 22.1% from the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Year to date diluted earnings per share were $3.42 as compared to $3.69 one year ago.
"The second quarter reflected a strong rebound from the first quarter. Along with the improvement in earnings, we are very pleased with our balance sheet growth in 2026," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "Loan and deposit totals are both above our expectations entering the year. We are also thrilled to report that we broke ground on our upcoming East Wenatchee facility along Grant Road. We expect that facility to open in the middle part of 2027."
The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of June 30, 2026:
As of June 30, 2026, gross loans totaled $1.033 billion, which represented an increase from June 30, 2025 of $61.7 million, or 6.3%. The Bank experienced loan growth in 2026 as loan balances increased $81.5 million, or 8.6%, since December 31, 2025.
Deposit balances totaled $1.963 billion as of June 30, 2026. Deposit balances increased $123.6 million, or 6.7%, from June 30, 2025. Deposit balances increased from December 31, 2025 by $62.0 million, or 3.3%. Non-interest deposits totaled $420.0 million as of June 30, 2026, which represented 21.4% of total deposits.
Quarterly return on assets increased to 1.21% from 1.04%, due to the increase in net income.
Quarterly return on equity increased to 10.8% from 9.0%, due to reduced net income along with a decreasing equity base, primarily from share repurchases.
Common stock tender offers to repurchase shares of the Bank's common stock were completed in January 2026 and April 2026 totaling 327,419 shares, or 8.38%, of the common shares outstanding. Cash paid for the repurchases totaled $24.6 million.
At the July 21, 2026 Board of Director's meeting, the Bank's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 10, 2026 to shareholders of record July 31, 2026.
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $233.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $210.1 million at June 30, 2025. The $22.9 million increase was largely due to the rather significant deposit growth observed over the prior twelve months.
Investments
The investment portfolio, net of the held to maturity allowance, totaled $962.6 million at June 30, 2026, which was an increase of $41.8 million from June 30, 2025. As of June 30, 2026, available for sale securities totaled $841.8 million and held to maturity securities, net of the allowance, totaled $120.8 million. Unrealized losses on available for sale securities decreased from $53.1 million at June 30, 2025 to $45.7 million as of June 30, 2026.
During the second quarter of 2026, a loss on sale of available for sale securities of $9,000 was recorded as part of a bond portfolio restructure. Proceeds from the sale were reinvested into the available for sale securities portfolio as part of an interest rate risk management strategy.
Loans and Credit Quality
Gross loans increased $61.7 million from June 30, 2025, reaching $1.033 billion as of June 30, 2026. Gross loan totals increased $81.5 million from December 31, 2025. Loan growth was reflected in several diverse loan categories. Since December 31, 2025, commercial real estate loans increased $25.3 million, commercial loans increased $13.2 million, in-house adjustable-rate mortgages improved by $12.2 million, municipal loans increased $9.4 million, dealer paper improved by $9.6 million, multifamily loans were up $7.9 million, and equipment finance loans increased $7.2 million
The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.12% of gross loans as compared to 1.24% one year ago. During the second quarter of 2026, the Bank recorded $727,000 million in provision expense as compared to $1.4 million in the prior quarter and $517,000 in the second quarter of 2025. The allowance balance totaled $11.5 million as of June 30, 2026.
Non-performing loan totals decreased slightly from the prior quarter and represented 0.35% of gross loans as of June 30, 2026.
Deposits
Deposits totaled $1.963 billion at June 30, 2026, which represented an increase of $123.6 million, or 6.7%, from the prior year. Year to date, the average cost of funds decreased from the prior year at 1.65% to 1.61% as of June 30, 2026. Certificate of deposit balances increased $56.5 million over the past twelve months, however, certificate of deposit balances decreased slightly during the second quarter of 2026 by $2.8 million.
Equity
Tier 1 capital remains strong. Tier 1 capital decreased to $289.4 million as of June 30, 2026, which represented a decrease of 0.3% from $290.3 million at June 30, 2025. Tier 1 capital was reduced by $914,000 between the two periods due to common stock share repurchases.
As of June 30, 2026, GAAP capital increased $8.6 million from June 30, 2025, or 3.4%. The Bank's GAAP equity to assets remained strong at 11.13% as of June 30, 2026 as compared to 11.38% as of June 30, 2025.
Earnings
Net Interest Income
For the six months ended, June 30, 2026, net interest income totaled $34.1 million compared to $33.0 million in the same period in 2025. For those six months, interest income increased $753,000 from loans, $631,000 from available for sale and held to maturity securities and $388,000 from cash balances. Interest income growth was partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $718,000 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2025.
For the quarter ending June 30, 2026, net interest income increased $796,000 from the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Loan income increased $780,000 over the prior quarter.
The net interest margin was 3.10% for the first six months of 2026, compared to 3.20% during the first six months of 2025. For the quarter ending June 30, 2026 the net interest margin was 3.15% as compared to 3.23% in the second quarter of 2025. The Bank's quarterly net interest margin showed improvement of ten basis points as compared to the first quarter of 2026.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income totaled $10.9 million in the first six months of 2026 as compared to $11.1 million in the first six months of 2025. Non-interest income from brokerage commissions at Cashmere Valley Wealth Management decreased $314,000.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense totaled $27.1 million in the first six months of 2026, as compared to $25.4 million in the first six months of 2025. Salaries and benefits increased $490,000, or 3.3%. Occupancy and equipment increased $194,000 largely due to the investment in non-depreciable investments at the Bank's facilities. The State of Washington increased B&O tax rates that increased the Bank's B&O tax expense by $219,000 as compared to the prior year.
The Bank's efficiency ratio was 60.2% in the first six months of 2026 as compared to 57.7% in the first six months of 2025.
Income tax expense increased from $2.9 million in 2025 to $3.0 million in 2026.
About Cashmere Valley Bank
Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092 or
Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495
Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2025
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalent:
Cash & due from banks
$
28,854
$
24,654
$
33,936
Interest bearing deposits
199,465
234,279
172,379
Fed funds sold
4,630
4,374
3,742
Total Cash and Cash Equivalent
232,949
263,307
210,057
Securities available for sale
841,798
858,446
794,155
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
of $11, $12 and $15, respectively
120,758
122,139
126,587
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
5,009
5,054
5,053
Loans held for sale
4
328
504
Loans
1,033,361
971,887
971,669
Allowance for credit losses
(11,547
)
(11,384
)
(12,019
)
Net loans
1,021,814
960,503
959,650
Premises and equipment
19,022
18,904
19,715
Accrued interest receivable
8,429
9,141
8,721
Other real estate and foreclosed assets
97
97
97
Bank Owned Life Insurance
27,819
27,580
28,080
Goodwill
7,661
7,661
7,579
Intangibles, net
2,292
2,462
2,367
Mortgage servicing rights
2,328
2,355
2,386
Net deferred tax assets
13,589
13,525
16,554
Other assets
13,265
9,495
10,023
Total assets
$
2,316,834
$
2,300,997
$
2,191,528
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$
419,516
$
407,167
$
397,399
Savings and interest-bearing demand
948,003
938,174
902,986
Time
595,247
598,011
538,795
Total deposits
1,962,766
1,943,352
1,839,180
Accrued interest payable
2,882
2,867
2,963
Borrowings
81,000
82,000
84,000
Other liabilities
12,295
13,565
16,076
Total liabilities
2,058,943
2,041,784
1,942,219
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares;
Issued and outstanding: 6/30/2026 -- 3,630,214;
3/31/2026 -- 3,713,761; 6/30/2025 -- 3,900,683
--
--
--
Additional paid-in capital
8,843
6,667
5,789
Treasury stock
(41,340
)
(31,784
)
(16,784
)
Retained Earnings
332,386
325,737
312,542
Other comprehensive income
(43,278
)
(42,634
)
(53,095
)
Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity
256,611
257,986
248,452
Noncontrolling interest
1,280
1,227
857
Total shareholders' equity
257,891
259,213
249,309
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,316,834
$
2,300,997
$
2,191,528
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary
For the quarters ended,
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2025
Interest Income
Loans and leases
$
13,936
$
13,156
$
13,506
Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions
1,859
2,059
1,573
Securities available for sale:
Taxable
8,569
8,201
8,375
Tax-exempt
349
449
356
Securities held to maturty:
Taxable
726
726
748
Tax-exempt
25
25
25
Other interest income
--
--
--
Total interest income
25,464
24,616
24,583
Interest Expense
Deposits
7,254
7,199
7,041
Borrowings
781
784
748
Total interest expense
8,035
7,983
7,789
Net interest income
17,429
16,633
16,794
Provision for Credit Losses
727
1,424
517
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
16,702
15,209
16,277
Non-Interest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
554
527
536
Mortgage banking operations
370
376
429
Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale
(9
)
55
--
Brokerage commissions
48
203
238
Insurance commissions and fees
2,475
2,635
2,482
Net interchange income
1,066
1,113
1,024
Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance
240
236
218
Dividends from correspondent banks
152
162
101
Other
411
297
323
Total non-interest income
5,307
5,604
5,351
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
7,516
8,066
7,334
Occupancy and equipment
1,055
839
832
Audits and examinations
120
241
190
State and local business and occupation taxes
489
476
383
FDIC insurance & WA state assessments
276
303
256
Legal and professional fees
358
431
330
Net (gain) on foreclosed real estate
--
(94
)
--
Check losses and charge-offs
156
114
110
Low-income housing investment losses
70
45
(315
)
Data processing
1,772
1,752
1,738
Product delivery
359
396
269
Other
1,249
1,097
1,077
Total non-interest expense
13,420
13,666
12,204
Income before income taxes
8,589
7,147
9,424
Income Taxes
1,670
1,302
1,379
Net income
6,919
5,845
8,045
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
52
49
47
Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank
$
6,867
$
5,796
$
7,998
Earnings Per Share
Basic
$
1.89
$
1.55
$
2.05
Diluted
$
1.88
$
1.54
$
2.04
Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary
For the six months ended,
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Interest Income
Loans and leases
$
27,093
$
26,340
Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions
3,918
3,530
Securities available for sale:
Taxable
16,769
16,191
Tax-exempt
798
688
Securities held to maturity:
Taxable
1,452
1,511
Tax-exempt
51
49
Other interest income
--
--
Total interest income
50,081
48,309
Interest Expense
Deposits
14,454
14,152
Borrowings
1,565
1,149
Total interest expense
16,019
15,301
Net interest income
34,062
33,008
Provision for Credit Losses
2,152
1,278
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
31,910
31,730
Non-Interest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,081
1,033
Mortgage banking operations
746
780
Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale
45
130
Brokerage commissions
251
565
Insurance commissions and fees
5,110
5,149
Net interchange income
2,179
2,162
Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance
476
433
Dividends from correspondent banks
314
210
Other
709
610
Total non-interest income
10,911
11,072
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
15,582
15,092
Occupancy and equipment
1,894
1,700
Audits and examinations
361
437
State and local business and occupation taxes
964
741
FDIC insurance & WA state assessments
579
523
Legal and professional fees
789
577
Net (gain) on foreclosed real estate
(94
)
--
Check losses and charge-offs
270
228
Low-income housing investment losses
114
(157
)
Data processing
3,524
3,506
Product delivery
755
633
Other
2,346
2,137
Total non-interest expense
27,084
25,417
Income before income taxes
15,737
17,385
Income Taxes
2,972
2,881
Net income
12,765
14,504
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
101
95
Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank
$
12,664
$
14,409
Earnings Per Share
Basic
$
3.44
$
3.70
Diluted
$
3.42
$
3.69
SOURCE: Cashmere Valley Bank
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/cashmere-valley-bank-reports-increased-quarterly-earnings-of-6.9-mil-1194282