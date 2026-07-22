

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence strengthened in July to the highest level in three months, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The overall business confidence index, which combines expectations in industry, construction, retail trade, and services, climbed to 105.4 from 101.0 in June, which was the lowest reading since January 2024. Moreover, the reading remained above the historical average of 100.



Among the four underlying confidence indicators, the morale for the industrial sector remained less pessimistic and rose to 99.2 from 90.7 as both production and employment expectations improved. The confidence indicator for the retail trade increased to 106.3 from 99.8.



Services confidence remained more positive, with the corresponding index rising to 107.3 from 105.5. Meanwhile, the morale for construction and facilities eased to 101.0 from 101.3 amid weakening employment expectations.



The survey respondents revealed that a lack of demand restricts business across industry, construction, and services.



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