

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate decreased in July from a 1-year high in the previous month, while factory confidence remained less positive, figures from the central bank showed on Wednesday.



The capacity utilization rate dropped to 73.9 percent in July from 74.5 percent in June, which was the highest level since June 2025.



The fall in July was mainly driven by lower utilization of investment goods, which declined to 71.2 percent from 73.4 percent. Capacity utilization for durable consumer goods also weakened to 67.1 percent from 67.9 percent.



The confidence indicator for the manufacturing industry eased to 102.0 in July from 103.5 in June.



The index measuring the current level of total orders decreased to 84.5 from 88.4, and the index for the past order situation worsened to 99.9 from 106.6. Data also showed that the sub-index measuring the general business situation declined slightly to 90.2 from 90.9.



Nonetheless, output expectations over the next three months brightened further in July, with the corresponding index rising to 119.3 from 117.6.



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