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WKN: A412AL | ISIN: US69932A2042 | Ticker-Symbol: 63G
Tradegate
21.07.26 | 16:28
7,456 Euro
-0,16 % -0,012
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PARAMOUNT SKYDANCE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARAMOUNT SKYDANCE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3717,52110:44
7,4017,52110:44
PR Newswire
21.07.2026 22:05 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Paramount Skydance Corporation: Paramount Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ: PSKY) ("Paramount") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable October 1, 2026, to each of its Class A and Class B shareholders of record as of September 15, 2026.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation
 Paramount, a Skydance Corporation is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. PSKY's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Paramount Sports Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.

PSKY-IR

SOURCE Paramount Skydance Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.