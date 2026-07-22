AirJoule Technologies Corporation: AirJoule Technologies and Kubota Corporation Announce Deployments of Breakthrough Decentralized Water Infrastructure and Exclusive Sales Partnership to Unlock Water-Constrained U.S. Residential Development

RONAN, Mont. and OSAKA, Japan, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) ("AirJoule Technologies" or "AIRJ"), a leading technology platform that unleashes the power of water from air, and Kubota Corporation (TYO: 6326) ("Kubota"), a global leader in water and environmental infrastructure solutions, today announced an initial deployment of AirJoule Technologies' breakthrough water-from-air technology in Texas and California, as well as an exclusive sales agreement for multi-unit residential developments.

Through the collaboration, Kubota will evaluate the AirJoule atmospheric water generation technology as a key component of a decentralized water circulation infrastructure that can produce, treat and reuse water within local communities, particularly for residential developments in regions of the U.S. facing water scarcity or water quality constraints.

Pursuant to the exclusive sales agreement, Kubota will market, sell, and distribute AirJoule systems for multi-unit residential developments in the initial territories of Texas and California. The parties may consider broader commercial collaboration based on the results of the initial deployments, customer needs, and the feasibility of integrating AirJoule systems with Kubota's wastewater reclamation equipment and digital infrastructure capabilities.

Kubota has purchased two AirJoule Core systems for initial deployments at sites near Corpus Christi, Texas and Irvine, California. Both deployments are expected to begin in Q3 2026 and will pair AirJoule atmospheric water generation technology with Kubota's water infrastructure expertise, including wastewater treatment, water reclamation, pipe systems and operation and maintenance capabilities. The deployments will also generate operational data to validate AirJoule's performance across a range of environmental conditions relevant to residential water supply, helping to accelerate commercial adoption.

The partnership positions both AIRJ and Kubota at the forefront of addressing one of the most pressing challenges facing residential developers today: securing reliable water resources in areas where traditional infrastructure is either cost-prohibitive or unavailable. AirJoule's industry-leading operational window and energy utilization profile are designed to support residential developments across the U.S. Southwest, from the Gulf Coast to the California hills, where water scarcity has reached record levels.

Management Commentary

"This partnership with Kubota represents an important milestone as we commercialize AirJoule," said Matt Jore, Chief Executive Officer of AirJoule Technologies. "Kubota is a globally recognized leader in water and environmental infrastructure with strong experience supporting residential developments in water-constrained areas. By partnering with Kubota on the initial deployments in Texas and California and for residential development sales, we are well-positioned to capture significant market share while solving a critical societal challenge: providing clean, reliable water to communities that need it most."

"The feedback we've received from residential developers has been clear: there is urgent, substantial demand for solutions that can provide reliable water without the constraints of traditional infrastructure," said Wataru Kondo, Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, and General Manager of Water and Environment Infrastructure Consolidated Company at Kubota Corporation. "The AirJoule technology, combined with our water reclamation systems and smart infrastructure platform, positions us to deliver a complete, integrated solution that transforms how communities access and manage water. We see significant near-term demand from our developer network and expect this partnership to serve as a platform for broader deployment across the United States."

Addressing Critical Infrastructure Challenges and Regulatory Drivers

The collaboration between AirJoule Technologies and Kubota targets several key challenges identified by residential developers operating in water-constrained markets:

Regulatory Compliance: In some western states, such as California, developers planning residential communities of a certain size must demonstrate 20-year water resource security to obtain permits-a requirement that has significantly constrained new development. AIRJ and Kubota envision an integrated solution designed to enable developers to meet these regulatory requirements without reliance on traditional water sources.

In some western states, such as California, developers planning residential communities of a certain size must demonstrate 20-year water resource security to obtain permits-a requirement that has significantly constrained new development. AIRJ and Kubota envision an integrated solution designed to enable developers to meet these regulatory requirements without reliance on traditional water sources. Water Quality and Drinking Water Standards: AirJoule Technologies and Kubota are committed to delivering the highest quality drinking water to residential customers. The AirJoule platform produces water that meets the most stringent U.S. drinking water requirements, including those set by the state of California.

AirJoule Technologies and Kubota are committed to delivering the highest quality drinking water to residential customers. The AirJoule platform produces water that meets the most stringent U.S. drinking water requirements, including those set by the state of California. Infrastructure Cost Avoidance: Extending water pipes from centralized treatment facilities can cost millions of dollars and delay projects by years. AIRJ and Kubota's decentralized approach eliminates these infrastructure barriers, enabling development in previously unbuildable locations.

Extending water pipes from centralized treatment facilities can cost millions of dollars and delay projects by years. AIRJ and Kubota's decentralized approach eliminates these infrastructure barriers, enabling development in previously unbuildable locations. Water Resource Uncertainty: Developers across the southwest United States, including Texas and Arizona, face challenges ranging from groundwater depletion to contamination (including high nitrate and arsenic levels and seawater intrusion). AirJoule offers a climate-independent, reliable water source that does not deplete aquifers or compete for existing water rights.





About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is a leading technology platform that unleashes the power of water from air. Through its joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation, the company's purpose is freeing the world of its water and energy constraints by delivering groundbreaking sorption technologies. For more information, visit https://airjouletech.com.

Follow AirJoule Technologies on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/airjoule-tech/

About Kubota Corporation

Since its founding in 1890, the Kubota Group has been working to solve social issues through superior products, technologies, and services in the areas of food, water, and the environment. We operate in more than 150 countries around the world, providing solutions to enhance the productivity and safety of food, promote the circulation of water resources and waste, and improve urban and living environments. Under our brand statement "For Earth, For Life," we promise to continue supporting the prosperous life of humans while protecting the environment of this beautiful earth.

For more information on the Kubota group, please visit: https://www.kubota.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding AirJoule Technologies and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words "may," "should," "will," "expect," "might," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "goal," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "positioned," "seek," "would" or "continue" " the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, AirJoule Technologies expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

AirJoule Technologies cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond AirJoule Technologies' control. These risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to implement business plans and forecasts, including the ability to develop, deploy and commercialize our technology and equipment, risks related to our arrangements with strategic partnerships and other third parties, the availability and cost of materials needed to develop, deploy and commercialize our technology and equipment, our status as an early stage company with limited operating history, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings including the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this presentation occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements- AirJoule Technologies' SEC Filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in such filings.

Trademark Protection

AirJoule Technologies' name, logos and website name and address are trademarks or service marks. Solely for convenience, in some cases, the trademarks, trade names and service marks referred to in this press release are listed without the applicable®, and SM symbols, but AirJoule Technologies will assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to these trademarks, trade names and service marks.

Contacts

AirJoule Technologies:

Investor Relations & Media:

Tom Divine - Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance

investors@airjouletech.com