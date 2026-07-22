Expanded agreement enables Circle K's Business Units to accelerate smarter merchandising, pricing, and operational decisions across North America and Europe

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, and Circle K today announced a multi-year global agreement spanning more than 12 countries across North America and Europe. The collaboration brings together NIQ's global scale, AI-powered analytics, and deep local market intelligence to help Circle K transform decision-making, accelerate growth, and deliver best-in-class customer experiences across its expanding global footprint.

In an increasingly competitive and fast-changing retail landscape, the collaboration enables Circle K to stay ahead of evolving consumer demand, optimize performance, and unlock new growth opportunities across markets. Through NIQ's AI-driven insights and decisioning platforms, Circle K's Business Units and Global Center of Excellence will accelerate smarter merchandising, pricing, and operational decisions-tailored to local market dynamics while aligned to a global strategy.

In Europe, the agreement enables Circle K teams to tailor analytics, assortment, and pricing insights to local market conditions while maintaining alignment across regional operations.

In Canada, Circle K is expanding its use of NIQ's predictive and prescriptive analytics capabilities, gaining access to the same advanced solutions currently deployed in the United States. The expanded implementation will also deliver greater market-level granularity, enabling deeper, more localized insights to support the Business Units' merchandising and operational decision making.

"As Circle K's footprint continues to expand, having a trusted analytics partner with both global scale and deep local expertise is increasingly important," said Trey Powell, SVP of Food Retail at Circle K. "NIQ's advanced analytics and AI-driven insights help our teams make smarter, faster decisions, enabling us to better serve customers and accelerate growth across markets."

Supporting the global rollout is NIQ's dedicated service model, including onsite support across Circle K offices worldwide. This hands-on approach is designed to drive adoption, maximize value, and ensure Circle K's merchandising and analytics teams are fully enabled to accelerate insights, improve decision-making, and increase business impact.

"Winning in today's retail environment requires both global scale and precision at the local level," said James Hunt, Managing Director of Beverage Alcohol, Tobacco Convenience at NIQ. "Through this expanded collaboration, Circle K is leveraging AI-driven insights, analytics, and decisioning capabilities to move faster, operate at a consistent global scale, and deliver stronger outcomes for both the business units and most importantly, their customers." Together, NIQ and Circle K will continue to strengthen their collaboration as Circle K advances its global growth strategy, leveraging data-driven insights to enhance performance across markets.

FAQs

What is being announced in this agreement between NIQ and Circle K?

NIQ and Circle K are expanding their collaboration through a multi-year global agreement that spans more than 12 countries across North America and Europe. The agreement extends Circle K's use of NIQ's predictive and prescriptive analytics to support smarter decision-making across merchandising, pricing, and operations.

Which regions are included in the expanded agreement?

The agreement spans multiple markets in North America and Europe. In Europe, it enables greater local customization by market, while in Canada it expands Circle K's access to the same advanced analytics capabilities currently deployed in the United States.

How will Circle K use NIQ's analytics capabilities?

Circle K will use NIQ's Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics to gain deeper, more localized insights that support decision-making across merchandising, pricing, and operational strategies. The expanded implementation provides greater market-level granularity, helping teams respond more effectively to local consumer and competitive dynamics.

How does this agreement support Circle K's global growth strategy?

As Circle K continues to expand globally, the agreement provides a flexible framework that allows NIQ solutions to be deployed consistently across regions while being tailored to the specific needs of individual markets. This balance of global alignment and local relevance helps Circle K manage complexity as it scales.

What role does NIQ's service model play in this collaboration?

The expanded collaboration is supported by NIQ's dedicated service model, which includes onsite support across Circle K offices worldwide. This hands-on approach is designed to drive adoption, maximize value, and ensure Circle K teams are fully enabled to use insights effectively.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full View-helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release regarding the expanded global analytics collaboration between Circle K and NIQ may contain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated consumer behaviors, market trends, and industry developments. These statements reflect current expectations and projections based on available data, historical patterns, and various assumptions. Words such as "will," "anticipates," "projects," "believes," "forecasts," "plan," "look ahead," "indicates," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future outcomes and are subject to inherent uncertainties, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. While we strive to base our insights on reliable data and sound methodologies, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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