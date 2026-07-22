

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound fell to 0.8536 against the euro and 1.0852 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 0.8519 and 1.0883, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound edged up to 1.3367 and 217.84 from early lows of 1.3396 and 218.42, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.88 against the euro, 1.07 against the franc, 1.31 against the greenback and 215.00 against the yen.



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