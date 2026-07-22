

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 1-week low of 0.5813 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day low of 1.9622 against the euro, from early highs of 0.5834 and 1.9551, respectively.



Against the yen and the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 94.76 and 1.2030 from early highs of 95.17 and 1.2010, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 1.99 against the euro, 93.00 against the yen and 1.21 against the aussie.



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