LG STYLER BRINGS SMARTER GARMENT CARE TO EVERY HOUSEHOLD IN THE UAE

Steam-based clothing care system offers tailored solutions for professionals, families, and everyone in between, with built-in humidity control for the region's climate

News Summary

LG Styler's Dual TrueSteam technology removes odours, wrinkles, and allergens without a wash, adjusting intensity according to garment type.

The system is designed to serve multiple household needs: pressing for professional wear, sanitization for activewear, gentle care for delicate fabrics, and allergen removal for family laundry.

The LG Styler also functions as a room dehumidifier, removing up to 10 litres of moisture from the air daily.

The LG Styler is available in the UAE via lg.com/ae and authorized retailers.

DUBAI, UAE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has introduced the LG Styler to UAE households, offering a versatile, steam-based clothing care system designed for diverse modern lifestyles. As summer brings extra heat, dust, and humidity, demands on wardrobes rise too, and the LG Styler is designed to meet them, addressing a range of garment care needs from professional workwear and formal attire to activewear, delicate fabrics, and children's uniforms, without the use of detergents or chemicals.

Professional Workwear

The EZ Fit PantsPress is designed for tailored trousers and formalwear, producing sharper creases while helping prevent the double or rounded wrinkle lines associated with conventional pressing. A built-in Handy Steamer, integrated into the unit's door and detachable for targeted use, is designed for shirt collars, sleeves, and other spot-treatment needs, removing the requirement for a separate iron or handheld steamer.

Activewear and Sportswear

Dual TrueSteam technology eliminates 99.9% of common allergens and bacteria per cycle, addressing odour and bacteria buildup in activewear without a wash. The Dynamic MovingHanger uses a combined twisting and rotating motion to move garments through the cycle, adapting to fabric type to improve wrinkle reduction, dust removal, and deodorization relative to fixed-hanger systems.

Fashion and Delicate Fabrics

Dual TrueSteam adjusts steam volume and intensity according to garment type, delivering full power for structured pieces such as blazers and trousers, and a gentler setting for delicate fabrics including silk and cashmere. This is designed to extend the lifespan of formal and occasion wear while reducing reliance on repeated washing or dry cleaning.

Family and Children's Laundry

Dual TrueSteam removes odours, wrinkles, and allergens from children's school uniforms and general family clothing within a single cycle, reducing the frequency of full washes required and supporting longer garment lifespan.

Humidity Control

The AutoFresh System maintains garment freshness and manages moisture after each use. The unit also functions as a room dehumidifier, removing up to 10 litres of moisture daily from the surrounding air without opening the door, addressing a specific environmental factor for UAE households. The Dual Inverter HeatPump improves the system's overall energy efficiency and reduces cycle times.

Capacity and Design

The LG Styler has a capacity of up to five garments per cycle, with a mirrored exterior finish and an LCD touch screen for selecting fabric care options. The unit connects to the LG ThinQ app, enabling remote monitoring and cycle management.

The LG Styler is available at retailers across the UAE, both in-store and online. To learn more about the LG Styler, visit: https://www.lg.com/ae/washing-machines/lg-lsc5gmr80h

About LG Electronics Home Solution Company

The LG Home Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/.

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