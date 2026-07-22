

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $4.591 billion, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $4.464 billion, or $0.62 per share, last year.



Excluding items, AT&T Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $31.558 billion from $30.847 billion last year.



AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $4.591 Bln. vs. $4.464 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $31.558 Bln vs. $30.847 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 2.25 To 2.35



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