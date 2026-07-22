Garmin Ltd.: Garmin acquires TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic, leading endurance and strength training platforms for athletes and coaches

Acquisition enhances Garmin's athlete and coaching experiences

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) today announced it has acquired the TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic training platforms for athletes and coaches. The acquisition strengthens Garmin's fitness ecosystem with customizable coaching experiences for endurance, strength and performance-focused athletes across every stage of their fitness journey.

"TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic share Garmin's passion for empowering athletes and coaches around the world with world-class training tools, performance metrics and actionable insights. The addition of these highly successful platforms to the Garmin ecosystem will expand access to more authentic coaching experiences-connecting athletes with professional coaches who guide, motivate and inspire them to reach their goals."

-Brad Trenkle, Garmin Co-Chief Operating Officer

"We're thrilled to join forces with Garmin to advance our shared mission of empowering coaches and athletes with science-based training. For over a decade, we've worked together to democratize coaching and performance insights, helping millions of athletes reach their peak through data-driven, structured training."

-Andy Stephens, CEO of Peaksware Holdings, parent company of TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic

TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic are digital services specializing in connecting coaches and athletes of all abilities who are looking to improve. Headquartered in Louisville, Colo., 120 combined associates from TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic will join Garmin's global workforce. Financial terms of the acquisition will not be disclosed.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor markets. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garmin on social, or follow our blog.

About Garmin Ltd. Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). Copies of such Form 10-K are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Krista Klaus

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin Ltd.