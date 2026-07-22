

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin (GRMN) has acquired the TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic training platforms for athletes and coaches. TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic are digital services specializing in connecting coaches and athletes. Financial terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Headquartered in Louisville, Colo., 120 combined associates from TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic will join Garmin's workforce.



'The addition of these highly successful platforms to the Garmin ecosystem will expand access to more authentic coaching experiences-connecting athletes with professional coaches who guide, motivate and inspire them to reach their goals,' said Brad Trenkle, Garmin Co-Chief Operating Officer.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Garmin shares are up 0.15 percent to $237.01.



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