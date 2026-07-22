

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $782.2 million, or $4.23 per share. This compares with $412.8 million, or $2.13 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 35.1% to $2.698 billion from $1.997 billion last year.



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $782.2 Mln. vs. $412.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.23 vs. $2.13 last year. -Revenue: $2.698 Bln vs. $1.997 Bln last year.



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