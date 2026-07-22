

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $878 million, or $5.03 per share. This compares with $578 million, or $3.21 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Moody's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $816 million or $4.68 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.1% to $2.185 billion from $1.898 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $878 Mln. vs. $578 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.03 vs. $3.21 last year. -Revenue: $2.185 Bln vs. $1.898 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 16.50 To $ 17.00



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