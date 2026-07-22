

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.041 billion, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $1.012 billion, or $2.81 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.081 billion or $2.99 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $1.706 billion from $1.692 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.041 Bln. vs. $1.012 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.88 vs. $2.81 last year. -Revenue: $1.706 Bln vs. $1.692 Bln last year.



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