

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has threatened to attack an underground nuclear site where Iran is suspected of building an undeclared enrichment facility 'pretty soon.'



Talking to reporters during a White House meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Joseph Aoun Tuesday, Trump said the United States' next military target in Iran could be a complex known as Pickaxe Mountain, near the Natanz Nuclear Facility.



'We'll be hitting that area pretty soon, and very heavily,' he told reporters.



Situated south of the Natanz enrichment plant, Iran has been fortifying an underground complex, according to analysis of new satellite images. The size and the uses of the site are uncertain. The officially stated purpose of the site is 'production and assembly of advanced centrifuges.'



Iran warned that Trump's proposed threat would expand the Middle East war.



Iran's state-run broadcaster IRIB quoted Khatam Al-Anbiya military command as saying that said it would consider such an attack 'as an expansion of war in the region'.



He added that Iran would retalite with targeting 'all the interests of America, the allies and supporters', in the region.



Meanwhle, u.s. forces continued strikes against Iran for the 11th consecutive night.



U.S. Central Command said its forces targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.



'Over the past three months, Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels transiting the international waterway vital for regional and global trade. The unwarranted attacks have endangered hundreds of innocent mariners and undermined freedom of navigation,' CENTCOM said in a pres release.



It claimed that despite Iranian aggression, the Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessel transit. Since early May, CENTCOM forces have helped facilitate the transit of approximately 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil, according to CENTCOM.



After the Houthi rebels threatened blockade of Saudi ports, two oil tankers bound for China and India, carrying Saudi crude oil, changed their route towards the Suez Canal on Tuesday, BBC reported, quoting British maritime risk management group Vanguard.



Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan said Wednsday that they had intercepted drones and missiles launche from Iran.



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