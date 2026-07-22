Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA) (OTCQX: ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a series of appointments and promotions to the Company's Board of Directors and senior management team, positioning AbraSilver for its next phase of growth as its world-class Diablillos silver-gold project in Argentina transitions into the development phase. With the Definitive Feasibility Study complete and all key permits and approvals in hand, the Company is aligning its leadership and organizational structure to be focused on project execution as it advances toward a final investment decision.

Summary of Changes:

The Company announces the following leadership changes, effective immediately:

Marie Inkster has been appointed as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors;

John Miniotis, President and CEO, has been appointed as a Director of the Company;

Jeremy Weyland, Senior Vice President, Projects and Development, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer;

Hernan Zaballa and Sam Leung have stepped down from the Board of Directors, and will continue to support the Company in different capacities; and

The Company is actively expanding its Project Development team, with additional appointments expected in the very near term at both the Diablillos site and at the corporate level.

Appointment of Executive Chair

Marie Inkster has been appointed as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors. Ms. Inkster is an experienced mining industry executive and Chartered Professional Accountant with over 25 years of experience in public company management, corporate transactions, and finance, having served in senior leadership roles including as president and CEO of an international diversified base metals mining company. She brings extensive board-level expertise in strategy, mergers and acquisitions, finance, accounting, audit, governance, and compensation, having served on multiple public company boards and their key committees. As Executive Chair, Ms. Inkster will provide strategic oversight and leadership as AbraSilver advances Diablillos through project financing and into construction.

Board Changes

The Company also announces that Hernan Zaballa and Sam Leung have stepped down from the Board of Directors. The Board sincerely thanks Mr. Zaballa and Mr. Leung, both of whom have made invaluable contributions to AbraSilver over many years and have played an important role in positioning the Company for the development phase it is now entering. Both directors are stepping down on very positive terms, and the Company is pleased that it will continue to benefit from their expertise and support in different capacities going forward.

John Miniotis, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed to the Board of Directors to fill one of the vacancies resulting from the resignations. Mr. Miniotis has served as President and CEO of the Company since 2019, during which time he has led AbraSilver's transformation from an early-stage explorer into one of the world's premier silver-gold development companies, culminating in the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study. His appointment to the Board reflects the Company's confidence in his continued leadership as he guides AbraSilver into this exciting new phase of development and toward the construction of Diablillos.

Management Promotion and Development Team Expansion

Additionally, Jeremy Weyland has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Weyland previously served as Senior Vice President, Projects and Development, where he led the technical work that underpins the Company's Definitive Feasibility Study. His promotion reflects the Company's transition from technical studies to project execution. In his new role, Mr. Weyland will lead all development and execution activities at Diablillos, including detailed engineering, early works and construction readiness, as the Company advances toward a formal construction decision.

In addition, the Company expects to make a number of further appointments to its Project Development team in the very near term, at both the Diablillos site and the corporate level. These additions will ensure AbraSilver has a strong owner's team in place as its focus shifts fully to the development and construction of Diablillos.

Executive Commentary

Ms. Inkster commented: "I am honoured to take on the role of Executive Chair at such a pivotal moment in the Company's history. Since joining the Board of AbraSilver in September, I have been continuously impressed with the quality of both the management team and the Diablillos project. John Miniotis and the small, high-performing management team have done an exceptional job in advancing the Company from junior explorer to developer. Jeremy Weyland and the technical team have produced a study of great quality, demonstrating strong returns, that will serve as a base for future development. I am looking forward to providing additional executive experience as we grow the company and develop this outstanding project. I think it is also appropriate at this time that John steps on to the Board of Directors to bring important contributions related to future strategy to the Board table as a Director."

John Miniotis, President and CEO, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Marie as Executive Chair. Her proven track record of guiding mining companies through development, construction and into production will be invaluable as we advance Diablillos toward a formal construction decision. I would also like to sincerely thank Hernan and Sam for their significant contributions to AbraSilver's growth over the years. They have been highly valued members of our Board, and we are fortunate that we will continue to benefit from their insight and support in different capacities going forward. Jeremy's well-deserved promotion to COO reflects our evolution from developer to mine builder, and with further additions to our Project Development team expected in the very near term, both at site and at corporate, our team and our focus are now squarely on development and on delivering Diablillos into production."

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is a leading silver-gold development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos Project in the mining-friendly provinces of Salta and Catamarca, Argentina. The recently completed Definitive Feasibility Study highlights Diablillos as a robust, high-margin, long-life precious metals project with significant production potential and substantial exploration upside. In addition, the Company has entered into an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the TSX under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF."

For further information please visit the AbraSilver website at www.abrasilver.com, our LinkedIn page at AbraSilver Resource Corp., and follow us on X at www.x.com/abrasilver.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expect", "is expected", "in order to", "is focused on" (a future event), "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's future operations, future exploration and development activities, the expected benefits of the management and board changes announced herein, the roles and responsibilities of the newly appointed officers and directors, the Company's plans to make additional appointments to its Project Development team at the Diablillos site and at the corporate level, and the Company's plans for advancing the Diablillos project toward a formal construction decision.

The Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Company, its properties and business. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of newly appointed officers and directors to execute on the Company's strategic objectives; changes in demand for and price of gold, silver and other commodities; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments in Argentina; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business and the additional risks described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim management's discussion and analysis and other disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: AbraSilver Resource Corp.