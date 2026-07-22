

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Secretary Of War Pete Hegseth has sought an additional $87 billion in congressional funding for the Pentagon, out of which $67 billion to continue operations in the Middle East war.



Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill Tuesday, where the two leaders spoke in support of President Donald Trump's June 24 supplemental budget request to Congress.



Hegseth told the Senate Appropriations Committee that the nearly five months-old war with Iran has cost the United States around $37.5 billion so far. This is an increase of nearly $8 billion in cost estimated in May.



Totaling $87.6 billion, the request earmarks $67.1 billion - or more than three-quarters of the entire package - in funding for the War Department. The remaining funds would go to agricultural assistance, international health and diplomatic security, and domestic infrastructure projects, the Pentagon said in a press release.



'As you know, we live in a dangerous world that requires bold and swift action. Hence, this supplemental request for fiscal year 2026. This request is an urgent, necessary injection of resources to address the immediate needs of our department,' Hegseth said at the outset of his remarks, adding that the supplemental funds would be part of, and not in addition to, the War Department's $1.5 trillion funding request for fiscal year 2027.



Calling the overall request a generational investment to deliver peace through strength with a force so capable it would be 'absurd for anyone to challenge it,' Hegseth also spoke to the specifics of what the supplemental request would cover, stating that it would sustain the nation's military readiness to meet this year's new demands, as well as accelerate critical capabilities to replace and augment capabilities the military has used in recent contingencies.



Hegseth said the supplemental request includes $20 billion to fund military pay, replace equipment used during recent operations, sustain forward-deployed forces and grow personnel strength while stabilizing shortfalls and sustaining the National Guard.



As far as capabilities are concerned, the War Department is asking for $40 billion to expand production lines and expedite the delivery of high-demand munitions.



'We're talking about solid rocket motors, [Joint Direct Attack Munitions], hypersonics and counter-drone capabilities. Additionally, we will use this investment to secure digital and space dominance, including resilient satellite networks,' Hegseth said.



Caine said that the U.S. currently faces a global list of military challenges in Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific region.



Tuesday's testimony reportedly witnessed multiple disruptions by anti-war protesters and Hegseth arguing with a Democratic senator.



A floor vote schedule for the supplemental request has not yet been finalized.



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