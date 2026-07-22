

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Millions of people in the UK will save a third on bus travel as new Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced a cap on single bus tickets at 2 pounds just two days into office.



To help with the cost of living and give people the breathing space they need, passengers will benefit from cheaper fares from 2027 January 1 - with maximum fares slashed by a third.



'I wish to inform the House that the government is today announcing single bus tickets will be capped at £2 in England outside London from 1 January until 31 December 2027,' Minister of State for Rail Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill said on Wednesday. 'This measure will mean millions of passengers could save up to a third off a single journey, helping with the cost of everyday travel and supporting access to work, education, healthcare and leisure'.



Prime Minister Andy Burnham said, 'Good, affordable transport links are an essential. No one should be priced out of those and left behind. But for too long people have said that cheaper transport isn't an option. I don't accept that. I've done it before and I will do it again now: a £2 cap on bus fares for millions across the country. Lower fares will help people get to where they need to - giving them breathing space to help with the cost of living. As I said on my first day in office - I will build a country for everyone, everywhere. That means more connected communities, better access to opportunities, and a lighter load on people's lives.'



The last 2 pounds fare cap saw an estimated 30 million more journeys taken by bus in just 10 months, according to the Prime Minister's Office.



Backed by 400 million pounds extra funding, the cap on fares outside of London will help millions of people across the country access affordable bus travel more easily, breaking down barriers to travel for people struggling with the cost of living, opening up opportunities and boosting local economies.



Without the fare cap, single fares could soar above 10 pounds on some services on the most expensive routes. The cap will particularly help passengers in rural and coastal areas to save money, where single fares can be higher while communities have been left behind by insufficient transport links.



Passengers will be able to benefit from the 2 pounds cap on participating buses from January in all areas of England outside of London. Until 2027 January 1, while the majority of single bus fares outside of London will remain capped at 3 pounds.



Currently, fares have been capped at 3 pounds until the end of March 2027, but today's move will stop prices jumping next Spring and lower fares to 2 pounds from January.



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