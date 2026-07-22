Newport Gold Inc.: NWPG Reports First-Half 2026 Results: Revenue Up 18.4%, Gross Profit Up 52.9%

Highlights:

NFI Empire is the operating business of Newport Gold (NWPG).

Team drives margin expansion and increased profitability.

Leveraging the newly expanded 61,000 sq. ft. campus to scale production, sales, and operations.

Completing the NFI digital auction platform and "Empire Rides" media engine ahead of a public launch.

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG) today reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026. This most recent financial period contains the first full quarter of the operations of "NFI Empire," a trio Pennsylvania wholly owned subsidiaries, each focused on different aspects of automotive business. On or about March 25, 2026, NWPG completed a reverse merger ceding control of NWPG to NFI Empire. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Operational Review

Since completing the merger with Newport Gold in March, our team has delivered against its stated objectives. Our three-facility, 61,000 square foot campus in North East, Pennsylvania is complete, giving us the physical backbone for inspection, reconditioning, staging, and logistics that our quality control depends on. Unit economics improved alongside it, reflected directly in this period's margin expansion and revenue growth. We are now in the process of beginning our independent audit, the last step before filing to uplist to OTCQB.

Financial Highlights

The following reflects NWPG's consolidated financial performance for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025.

Metric H1 2025 H1 2026 YoY Change Revenue $4,293,030 $5,082,123 +18.4% Cost of Goods Sold $3,284,320 $3,539,551 +7.8% Gross Profit $1,008,710 $1,542,572 +52.9% SG&A $1,041,548 $1,309,429 +25.7% Net Income $74,912 $233,143 +211%

Revenue grew 18.4% while cost of goods sold grew just 7.8%, and that gap drove the expansion in gross margin. SG&A grew 25.7%, reflecting expansion-related and public-company costs not incurred in 2025; the Company takes a disciplined approach to overhead and expects a more moderate rate of SG&A growth going forward, commensurate with scaling revenue. On balance, the first half represents a healthy, broad-based improvement across the P&L.

"Revenue growth combined with expanding margins reflects our team's execution on both sales and profitability," said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold and NFI Empire. "We're just getting started. As we finish our digital platform, we believe we can fix real hurdles in how people buy and sell specialty cars online; using the trust, craftsmanship, and community we've already built to give people confidence they're getting the car they want."

Going Forward

Our sector is experiencing significant growth: online sales and auctions of collectible vehicles reached $4.8 billion in 2025, up 10% year-over-year (Hagerty), within a broader specialty, classic, and exotic vehicle market valued at more than $100 billion (McKinsey). Much of that market still runs on outdated, low-trust processes, where efficiency and consumer confidence matter most. NFI Empire brings a decade of hands-on experience as a trusted name in the specialty vehicle space, and its model is built to solve the industry's core problem: giving buyers certainty that the car they receive is exactly the car they were promised; so the moment it arrives feels bigger than the moment they bought it. The Company's years of experience in builds, content, and charity auctions, forms the foundation of the digital platform, now in its final stages of launch. In essence, NFI Empire's brick-and-mortar level of trust and service is being translated into a digital, online experience. Management is proud of the progress to date. The first half's margin expansion stands as an early proof point that the operational foundation is in place to scale. We look forward to reporting continued progress building long-term shareholder value.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire.

Investor Relations: investor@NewportGoldInvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Newport Gold, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nwpg-reports-first-half-2026-results-revenue-up-18.4-gross-profit-up-52.9-1194134