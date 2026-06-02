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WKN: A0MKW2 | ISIN: US6518751069 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Newport Gold Inc.: Newport Gold's NFI Empire Completes 61,000 Sq. Ft. Automotive Campus in Pennsylvania, Fueling 24-Month Expansion Strategy

Three adjacent facilities across 20+ acres give the custom automotive builder the space, land, and talent infrastructure to scale sales, production, digital operations, and technical development.

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), a diversified holding company focused on high-growth opportunities in automotive, data, and digital technology, parent company of custom automotive brand NFI Empire www.NFIEmpire.com, has completed a three-facility campus expansion that brings its total industrial footprint to more than 61,000 square feet across 20+ acres of commercial property in North East, Pennsylvania. The unified NFI Empire Campus positions the company to execute a focused 24-month brick-and-mortar growth strategy while scaling its digital and technical operations in parallel.

A Purpose-Built Three-Facility Campus

The NFI Empire Campus now comprises three adjacent, purpose-built automotive facilities:

The Clubhouse - 5,000 sq. ft. on 2 acres - serves as the company's original North East anchor, where NFI established its foundation in sales and high-performance custom builds after relocating from its founding location in downtown Erie, PA.

Custom Build & Services Facility - 25,000 sq. ft. on 15 acres - functions as NFI's operational nerve center, housing its full-service custom builds and vehicle restoration teams.

Sales & Technical Development Facility - 31,000 sq. ft. on 4 acres - the newest addition, secured via an option-to-purchase agreement executed April 27, 2026. This facility will house NFI's growing marketing, digital, and technical development teams as the company accelerates its online and digital product initiatives.

A Decade of Growth - from Erie to a Multi-Acre Campus

NFI began ten years ago in a century-old brick industrial building in downtown Erie, PA, specializing in frame-off restorations of classic Jeep models - CJ-5s, CJ-7s, and CJ-8s (Scramblers). Growing customer demand drove the first relocation to North East, and continued growth prompted the acquisition of a much larger, purpose-built automotive facility directly across the street. The April 2026 option-to-purchase agreement on the neighboring 31,000 sq. ft. property completes what is now a cohesive, scalable three-building campus.

"This expansion marks a major milestone for NFI. The Campus gives us the operational capacity, the land, and the talent infrastructure to scale our vision - both physically and digitally."

Justin Fried, CEO, Newport Gold, Inc. & NFI Empire

Built for the Next Phase of Growth

Beyond providing immediate production capacity, the consolidated campus secures the land and facilities required to support NFI's broader digital strategy - including the design, development, and launch of new digital products and platforms. The three-facility footprint is designed to accommodate both near-term sales and manufacturing scale-up and the long-term infrastructure demands of an automotive company operating across physical and digital channels.

"Our next phase of growth is defined by a bold digital transformation; the very vision that brought us to the public markets. By expanding our digital footprint, we are strategically positioned to grow top line revenue, broaden our market reach, and deliver meaningfully stronger margins."

Chris Nichols, Executive Chairman, Newport Gold, Inc. & NFI Empire

About Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG)

Newport Gold, Inc. (NewportGoldInvest.com) is a diversified holding company focused on high-growth opportunities in automotive, data, and digital technology. Evolved from its origins in mineral exploration, the company applies its asset-identification expertise to "mine" scalable opportunities in the digital economy through strategic acquisitions and investments.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the premier portfolio company of Newport Gold, Inc. - a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical expertise. NFI Empire is an emerging leader across both traditional and digital automotive sectors.

Investor Relations: nwpginfo@gmail.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "may," "project," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially from expectations. See the Company's SEC filings for risk factors. Newport Gold undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/newport-golds-nfi-empire-completes-61-000-sq.-ft.-automotive-campus-in-pennsylvan-1172363

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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