Newport Gold Inc.: Newport Gold Adopts Comprehensive Social Media Policy

Policy Establishes Guidelines for Company Communications on Social Media Platforms in Compliance with OTC Markets and SEC Disclosure Requirements

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), a diversified holding company focused on high-growth opportunities in automotive, data, and digital technology, today announced the adoption of a formal Social Media Policy governing the use of social media platforms by the Company, its officers, directors, and employees in connection with the disclosure of material non-public information and communications regarding the Company's business, financial condition, and operations.

The policy has been adopted in accordance with SEC Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure), applicable securities laws and regulations, and the disclosure standards and best practices guidelines established by OTC Markets Group for companies quoted on the OTCQX, OTCQB and OTCID marketplaces.

"As a publicly traded company, we have an obligation to ensure that all material information is disclosed to investors in a fair, accurate, and timely manner. This policy reinforces our commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and investor protection by establishing clear standards for how we communicate through our social media channels."

Justin Fried, CEO, Newport Gold, Inc. & NFI Empire

Key Provisions of the Social Media Policy

The social media Policy addresses the following core areas:

Designated Spokespersons: Only pre-approved Company representatives, as designated by the Board of Directors, may post or publish content on official Company social media accounts or make statements regarding the Company's business or financial matters on any social media platform.

Pre-Approval Requirements: All posts, statements, or communications on social media platforms that reference the Company's financial performance, business developments, strategic plans, or other material information require prior review and approval by the Company's legal counsel and/or Chief Compliance Officer.

Prohibition on Material Non-Public Information (MNPI): No officer, director, employee, or agent of the Company may disclose MNPI through social media, personal blogs, online forums, or any other digital communications channel prior to formal public disclosure via a press release distributed through a recognized newswire service.

Regulation FD Compliance: The Company will use social media as a supplemental channel for distributing information that has already been publicly disclosed. Social media should not be used as the primary or sole method of disclosing material information to investors.

Covered Platforms: The policy applies to all social media and digital communications platforms including, but not limited to, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, and YouTube, as well as public stock comment platforms such as StockTwits and Ihub.

Monitoring and Enforcement: The Company will actively monitor its official social media channels and take prompt corrective action in the event of any unauthorized disclosure or policy violation.

Training and Awareness: All directors, officers, and employees with access to material non-public information will receive training on the requirements of the social media Policy on an annual basis.

Record Retention: Social media posts and communications related to the Company's business will be retained in accordance with the Company's existing records retention policy and applicable regulatory requirements.

Below is an initial list of pertinent social media links that have been approved by the Company to be subject to the new Social Media Policy:

www.NewportGoldInvest.com

www.NFIEmpire.com

https://www.youtube.com/@nfiempireinventory

https://www.youtube.com/@NFIEmpire

https://www.instagram.com/nfiempire/

https://x.com/NFIEmpire

https://x.com/Newport_Gold

Availability of the Policy

The full text of the Company's social media Policy will be available shortly on the Company's investor relations page at www.NewportGoldInvest.com and through the Company's OTC Markets disclosure page at www.otcmarkets.com/ticker/NWPG. Shareholders and other interested parties are encouraged to review the complete policy.

About Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID: NWPG)

Newport Gold, Inc. (NewportGoldInvest.com) is a diversified holding company focused on high-growth opportunities in automotive, data, and digital technology. Evolved from its origins in mineral exploration, the company applies its asset-identification expertise to "mine" scalable opportunities in the digital economy through strategic acquisitions and investments.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the premier portfolio company of Newport Gold, Inc. - a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical expertise. NFI Empire is an emerging leader across both traditional and digital automotive sectors.

Investor Relations: nwpginfo@gmail.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "may," "project," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially from expectations. See the Company's SEC filings for risk factors. Newport Gold undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Newport Gold, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/newport-gold-adopts-comprehensive-social-media-policy-1172347