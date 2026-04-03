Newport Gold Inc.: Newport Gold Finalizes Merger with NFI Empire

Primed for Scalable Growth as Clean, Streamlined OTC Public Company

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2026 / Newport Gold, Inc. (OTC.ID:NWPG) today announced it has entered the final stages of its merger with a trio of Pennsylvania Limited Liability Companies known as "NFI Empire" by entering into a formal Share Exchange Agreement. This Agreement is the product of NFI's disciplined, multi-year search for a public partner that met their strict structural and governance criteria.

After evaluating numerous public entities, NFI Empire ultimately selected Newport Gold, Inc. based on its long corporate history and exceptionally clean capital structure; a rarity in the micro-cap public markets. Likewise, Newport Gold, Inc. was impressed by NFI Empire's seasoned team of experts and strategic plans for the future. This new structure will provide a strong foundation for institutional-grade growth, capital formation, and long-term shareholder value.

A Clean, Investor-Aligned Capital Structure

Newport Gold, Inc. (the "Company") is an optimal deal partner for NFI Empire specifically because of its transparent and unencumbered corporate framework which includes:

No legacy preferred stock;

No warrants, options, or convertible instruments;

No legacy overhang or derivative liabilities;

No toxic financing history;

Balance Sheet with nominal legacy liabilities;

A simple, well-organized cap table; and

Complete set historic records.

This structure enables Newport Gold, Inc. to pursue growth initiatives without the dilution, complexity, or historical baggage often associated with reverse mergers.

A Disciplined Search for the Right Fit

"Our team spent significant time reviewing many public companies," said Justin Fried, CEO of NFI Empire. "We were committed to finding a partner that aligned with our standards for corporate governance, financial

transparency, and long-term value creation. This merger reflects that discipline and positions us for scalable global expansion."

Anthony McCabe, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. added, "Following a comprehensive review of our strategic alternatives, it became clear that a merger with NFI delivers the strongest value proposition for our shareholders. NFI is already generating eight-figure revenues with positive profitability, underscoring the strength of its operating model. Combined with its exceptional leadership and clear roadmap for accelerated growth, we are confident this transaction positions the company for long-term success and enhanced shareholder value."

Strategic Roadmap

The Company will now focus on:

Accelerating revenue growth across core business lines;

Accelerating margin growth via multiple digital verticals;

Leveraging public-company visibility to attract strategic partners;

Pursuing targeted accretive acquisitions; and

Maintaining a clean, shareholder-aligned capital structure.

About Newport Gold, Inc.

Newport Gold, Inc. (www.NewportGoldInvest.com) has evolved from a foundation in mineral exploration and mining into a diversified portfolio of businesses focused on high-growth opportunities in the automotive, data and digital technology sectors. Leveraging its expertise in identifying and acquiring valuable assets, much like its historical success in the mining industry, The Company now seeks innovative companies and technologies that deliver scalable growth and strong returns. With a mission to "mine" global opportunities in the digital landscape, the company aims to drive sustainable value and maximize shareholder returns through growth, strategic acquisitions and investments.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (www.NFIEmpire.com) is a premier, asset-light automotive company headquartered in North East, Pennsylvania, generating more than $10 million in annual revenue. NFI Empire is comprised of three limited liability companies: NFI Auctions, LLC, NFI Holdings, LLC and ROI Dealership Consulting, LLC. Recognized for its exclusive projects, high-performance and high-profile builds, deep technical and digital expertise, NFI Empire has established itself as an emerging leader leveraging traditional and digital automotive sectors.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Email: nwpginfo@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/newport-gold-nwpg-finalizes-merger-with-nfi-empire-1153469