Newport Gold Inc.: Newport Gold Inc, Releases 2026 Letter To Shareholders Highlighting Growth, Strategy, and Future Outlook

Leadership details positioning for long-term value creation and sustained momentum.

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG) today released its 2026 Letter to Shareholders, offering a comprehensive look at the company's performance, strategic progress, and priorities for the year ahead. In the message, leadership reflects on key milestones and outlines the initiatives shaping the next phase of growth. The full letter from the executive team begins below.

Dear Shareholders,

It is with great enthusiasm that we share an update on the significant progress and strategic direction of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTC.ID:NWPG) and our premiere portfolio company, NFI Empire. We are positioning NFI Empire for rapid expansion and long-term value creation within the multi-billion-dollar global specialty automotive market, which includes classic, exotic, and specialty vehicles.

Financial Performance- First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

The Company acquired the NFI Empire group of companies on March 23, 2026, to include ROI Dealership Consulting, LLC, NFI Holdings, LLC, and NFI Auctions, LLC, all of which are Pennsylvania limited liability companies (the "NFI Empire Group"). Currently, the Company is going through change of control with OTC Markets, Inc. and has temporary limited posting access. As such, the Disclosure Statement for 1st Quarter ended March 31, 2026, has been posted on www.NewportGoldInvest.com. For the 1st quarter ending March 2026, the NFI Empire Group, operated for seven (7) days and was able to post $189,000 USD in revenues during the short period. As stated in the notes to the financial statements for same quarter, the NFI Empire Group produced $2,853,218 in top line revenue with a gross profit of $855,284.39 and operational income of $264,689.18.

A Market Poised for Digital Transformation

The global specialty automotive sector, valued well over $100 billion (Collectible cars: From niche market to growth and innovation engine | McKinsey), continues to experience strong demand for high-value vehicles, offered on a variety of platforms, both physical and digital. Despite this size, much of the industry still relies on outdated legacy processes that limit efficiency, reach, transparency, and customer experience.

This gap presents a compelling opportunity for innovation, modernization, and scalable disruption.

NFI Empire's Differentiated Position

NFI Empire enters this market with a proven, profitable, asset-light operating model. We closed 2025 with gross revenue of $10.3M, continued heavy investment in key people, systems, equipment and the development of our proprietary "white glove" auction platform, while still generating a net profit. Our continually developing, vertically integrated platform blends physical infrastructure with digital capabilities, enabling efficient scaling without heavy capital requirements.

As Executive Chairman (Chris Nichols), "I am particularly proud of the foundation we have built over the last decade. Together with our CEO Justin Fried, we previously created a very large and successful global labor marketplace platform. This deep digital expertise, combined with our hands-on automotive passion as true 'Car Guys', gives us a unique competitive advantage."

We have established a strong brick-and-mortar backbone (32,000 square feet of industrial, sales and service space on 15 commercial acres) that now serves as the launchpad for digital expansion.

"Our centralized brick-and-mortar operations provide the physical backbone for inspection, reconditioning, staging, premiere builds, sales, and logistics. It ensures rigorous quality control for our premium inventory," said Brad Belcher, NFI Empire's COO. "This hybrid model, combining physical specialties with digital agility, really positions us to rapidly capture a lot of market share."

Strategic Roadmap and Uplist Plans

We have implemented an aggressive, milestone-driven 24-month strategic plan designed to:

Accelerate digital revenue growth

Effectively utilize AI at the "Buyer, Seller, Operator" levels

Consistently expand margins

Strengthen operational efficiencies

Support an uplisting to a major national exchange

This planned transition is expected to enhance value, expand visibility, improve access to capital at the proper time, and increase liquidity opportunities for our shareholders as we scale our digital operations.

"Empire Rides": Content as a Growth Engine

NFI Empire x Rabbit Foot | Videos & Movies on Vimeo

A key pillar of our first-year strategy is Empire Rides, our proprietary reality-show platform. Our goal is to transform authentic, high-engagement content into a demand-generation and conversion engine. We are building:

Audience loyalty

Brand credibility

Transaction velocity

This approach intends to convert traditional media spend into a direct revenue-generating asset.

Disrupting Legacy Models with a Superior, Stage One Hybrid Approach

NFI Empire's hybrid model intends to bridge the traditional "onsite" and completely "offsite" worlds, delivering:

The trust and quality assurance of physical inspections and operations

The efficiency and reach of digital marketplaces

Improved economics for buyers and sellers

Traditional auction houses and consignors have long dominated high-value vehicle transactions, often imposing:

High combined fees (frequently exceeding 20%)

Non-refundable charges

Rigid timelines

Seller "unfriendly" terms

At the same time, purely digital platforms offer speed and reach but often lack the trust and quality control that physical oversight provides.

With our infrastructure in place, a profitable core business, and a content-driven growth engine, we are exceptionally well-positioned to capture meaningful market share.

Outlook

Looking ahead, our focus is executing our roadmap with discipline and speed. We are committed to building a market-leading platform that delivers superior experiences for buyers and sellers while consistently building long-term value for our shareholders.

Thank you for your support and confidence in Newport Gold and NFI Empire. We are energized by the opportunities ahead and look forward to sharing our progress in the coming quarters.

Sincerely,

Justin, Chris, Brad, and Colin

Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG)

About Newport Gold, Inc.

Newport Gold Inc. (NewportGoldInvest.com) has evolved from its origins in mineral exploration into a diversified company focused on high growth opportunities in the automotive, data, and digital technology sectors. Leveraging its history of identifying and acquiring valuable assets, the company now seeks innovative businesses and technologies capable of delivering scalable growth and strong returns. With a mission to "mine" global opportunities in the digital landscape, Newport Gold aims to drive sustainable value through strategic acquisitions and investments.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is a premier, asset light automotive company headquartered in North East, Pennsylvania, generating more than $10 million in annual revenue. Known for its exclusive projects, high performance builds, and deep technical and digital expertise, NFI Empire has established itself as a growing leader across both traditional and digital automotive sectors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include terms such as "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "may," "project," and similar expressions. Forward looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may cause such differences include those described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Newport Gold undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Email: nwpginfo@gmail.com

SOURCE: Newport Gold, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/newport-gold-inc-releases-2026-letter-to-shareholders-highlighting-growth-strateg-1162281