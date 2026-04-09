Newport Gold Inc.: Newport Gold, Inc. Completes Merger with NFI Empire Group of Companies

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG) today announced that it has completed its merger with NFI Empire Group of Companies ("NFI Empire"), a profitable and rapidly scaling automotive business. Notification of Change of Control has been submitted to OTC Markets and is currently in process.

NFI Empire generates more than $10 million in annual revenue and operates with a clearly defined strategy to scale beyond $200 million through digital expansion across the specialty, classic, and exotic automotive markets.

The Opportunity

Global, digitally driven specialty automotive marketplaces

Accelerating worldwide demand for classic, exotic, and specialty vehicles

Significant margin expansion opportunities driven by technology and operational efficiencies

Current Position

$10M+ annual revenue with a proven, profitable operating model

Private valuation in excess of $10M based on multiple similar stage private transactions in the sector

Vertically integrated automotive platform

Established systems, infrastructure, and scalable processes already in place

No increase in Authorized or Outstanding shares of common stock

Leadership Team

Justin Fried, CEO & Co-Founder Marine veteran and seasoned entrepreneur with more than 20 years of leadership experience across sales, marketing, and business development. As Co-Founder of NFI Empire, Justin has built high-performance teams, attracted top talent, and scaled differentiated automotive platforms through disciplined execution and culture-driven leadership.

Chris Nichols, Executive Chairman & Co-Founder Experienced C-level executive and entrepreneur with a track record of scaling high-growth organizations. As Executive Chairman, Chris provides strategic direction, governance oversight, and leadership across the enterprise. His background includes serving as Chief Sales Officer at Field Nation (acquired by Susquehanna Growth Equity) and roles at Fisher Investments and GE Private Asset Management. He began his career as a Registered Representative and derivatives trader.

Brad Belcher, COO & General Manager Automotive executive with more than 20 years of end-to-end industry experience spanning engineering, design, finance, and operations. Brad oversees vehicle sourcing, production quality, and operational performance, bringing a disciplined, detail-driven approach that supports NFI Empire's national reputation for quality and consistency.

Collin (Brad) Brown, CFO & Treasurer Senior finance executive responsible for financial strategy, reporting, cash management, and regulatory compliance. Collin leads finance and accounting operations, oversees risk management, and advises the CEO and Board on capital allocation and strategic initiatives. He has more than 15 years of public accounting experience, including senior roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and Grant Thornton LLP.

About Newport Gold, Inc.

Newport Gold Inc. (NewportGoldInvest.com) has evolved from its origins in mineral exploration into a diversified company focused on high-growth opportunities in the automotive, data, and digital technology sectors. Leveraging its history of identifying and acquiring valuable assets, the company now seeks innovative businesses and technologies capable of delivering scalable growth and strong returns. With a mission to "mine" global opportunities in the digital landscape, Newport Gold aims to drive sustainable value through strategic acquisitions and investments.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is a premier, asset-light automotive company headquartered in North East, Pennsylvania, generating more than $10 million in annual revenue. Known for its exclusive projects, high-performance builds, and deep technical and digital expertise, NFI Empire has established itself as a growing leader across both traditional and digital automotive sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include terms such as "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "may," "project," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may cause such differences include those described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Newport Gold undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Email: nwpginfo@gmail.com

SOURCE: Newport Gold, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/newport-gold-inc.-completes-merger-with-nfi-empire-group-of-companies-1156333