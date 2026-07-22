

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United States has signed a landmark trade deal with Jordan.



The United States-Jordan Agreement on Reciprocal Trade was signed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Jordan's Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah.



As per the terms of the Agreement, Jordan will continue to provide duty-free market access for almost all U.S. goods exported to that country.



Jordan has committed to improving trade with the United States by enforcing environmental laws, protecting labor rights, including by prohibiting the import of goods produced by forced labor, strengthening intellectual property protection, ensuring fair trade practices, and improving customs procedures.



Jordan will also remove non-tariff trade barriers and expand market access for U.S. goods, including U.S. agricultural products and U.S. motor vehicles.



The United States and Jordan will strengthen economic and national security alignment to enhance supply chain resilience and innovation through commitments to take complementary actions to address non-market policies of third countries and to cooperate on investment security, export controls, and duty evasion.



The White House said that Jordan has made historic commitments to invest in American industry.



Royal Jordanian Airlines purchased six Boeing 787-9 aircraft valued at $1.4 billion and signed long-term leasing agreements for additional aircraft valued at $500 million.



Jordanian Pharmaceutical manufacturer Hikma Pharmaceuticals announced it will invest $1 billion in the United States.



Jordanian businesses have agreed to purchase more than $300 million in raw materials annually from the United States.



'President Trump is deepening our economic and strategic partnerships in the Middle East, reaching deals to unlock new opportunities for American exporters,' said Ambassador Greer. 'Today's signing secures substantial purchases of U.S. goods and eliminates barriers facing American workers and manufacturers. I thank my counterparts from Jordan for their commitment to achieving fair, balanced, and reciprocal trade with the United States, particularly as we face common threats in the region.'



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