

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has announced that he will exempt generic drugs imported into the U.S. from tariffs for two years.



This will come into effect on August 1. After that a 100 percent levy will be imposed on imported drugs, which will be increased to 200 percent a year later.



Trump made this announcement on Truth Social Tuesday.



'Effective August 1st, 2026, all Generic Drugs being brought into the United States will continue to have a TARIFF of ZERO PERCENT for a two year period of time, after which the TARIFF will be raised to 100% for a one year period of time, and 200% thereafter'.



Trump clarified that this is done in order to 'reshore' Generic Pharmaceutical Production into the United States. He warned of imposing a penalty to those Companies that decide not to build Plant and Equipment within the stated period of time given to them.



'The objective of this Policy is to protect the people of the United States. The Policy on Patented, Branded, or Innovative Drugs, which has been so successful, will remain as is. Pharmaceutical Facilities are being built, at a level never seen before, all over the United States,' he dded.



The United States imports most of the prescription drugs from companies manufacturing them abroad.



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