

REYKJAVIK (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's unemployment rate decreased in June to the lowest level in nine months, preliminary data from Statistics Iceland showed on Wednesday.



The non-adjusted jobless rate for people aged 16 to 74 years fell to 3.9 percent from 8.3 percent in May. Moreover, this was the lowest rate since September 2025, when it was 3.2 percent. The unemployment rate was 2.2 percent in the same month a year ago.



There were 9,200 unemployed people in June compared to 19,800 in May.



Meanwhile, the employment rate rose to 77.9 percent from 74.8 percent.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate also declined to a 6-month low of 5.0 percent from 5.6 percent.



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