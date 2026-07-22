

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The escalating geopolitical conflict between the U.S. and Iran overwhelmed markets as crude oil prices spiked further in response to the disruption in key transit routes. Fading hopes of a diplomatic resolution dampened sentiment, stoking inflation fears and pushing bond yields higher. Anticipation ahead of earnings releases from tech majors also dominated market mood.



Wall Street Futures are directionless amidst the spotlight on Alphabet's earnings. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading in the green, ahead of European Central Bank's interest rate review on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index has edged down. Bond yields hardened across regions.



Crude oil prices have rallied more than 2 percent as markets reacted to the disruption in oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea. Gold extended gains with an emphatic surge. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,359.50, up 0.26% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,500.50, down 0.12% Germany's DAX at 25,132.88, up 0.56% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,724.84, up 1.31% France's CAC 40 at 8,439.94, up 0.92% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,309.30, up 0.38% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 66,115.60, down 0.18% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,823.00, up 0.34% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,867.03, up 0.07% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,892.66, down 0.95% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,797.70, up 0.74%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.07, down 0.10% EUR/USD at 1.1418, up 0.18% GBP/USD at 1.3386, up 0.10% USD/JPY at 163.04, down 0.08% AUD/USD at 0.6997, down 0.04% USD/CAD at 1.4080, down 0.20%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.633%, up 0.11% Germany at 3.1801%, up 0.46% France at 3.982%, up 0.53% U.K. at 5.0420%, up 0.24% Japan at 2.730%, up 0.33%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $93.47, up 2.70% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $86.39, up 2.43% Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,136.72, up 1.48% Silver Futures (Sep) at $59.80, up 1.17%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $65,556.21, down 1.26% Ethereum at $1,920.15, down 0.77% BNB at $570.01, down 1.12% XRP at $1.13, down 0.54% Solana at $77.20, down 1.46%



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