Ipsos: Significant activity rebound in the second quarter

Significant activity rebound in the second quarter



Paris, 22 July 2026 - Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research and opinion polling companies, generated revenue of €615.2 million in the second quarter, up 4.9%. Organic growth reached 3.0% in the quarter, marking a strong rebound after the -1.4% decline recorded in the first quarter.

For the first six months of the year, revenue stood at €1,170.1 million, up 1.3%. Organic growth returned to positive territory in the first half at 0.8%, reflecting the improvement in revenue performance in the second quarter compared with the first. Scope effects amounted to 3.9%, mainly reflecting the acquisition of The BVA Family in June 2025, partially offset by the deconsolidation of Russia effective January 1, 2026. Total growth continues to be impacted by adverse foreign exchange effects resulting from the appreciation of the euro against several currencies, primarily the U.S. dollar, with a negative impact of 3.4%.

In € million 2026 Revenue Total growth Of which:



Organic growth

Scope

Currency 1st quarter 554.9 -2.4% -1.4% 4.3% -5.4% 2nd quarter 615.2 4.9% 3.0% 3.4% -1.5% 1st semester 1,170.1 1.3% 0.8% 3.9% -3.4%

Organic growth in the order book, for the share of revenue expected to be recognized in 2026, reached 1.6% at the end of the second quarter, compared with 1.0% at the end of March, representing growth of 1.2% over the first half as a whole. The growth drivers identified in the first quarter continue to support activity, notably in Public Affairs, among Consumer Goods clients, and in China. During the first half, activity also improved in the pharmaceutical sector and in the United Kingdom. These factors contributed to the increase in the order book.

The first half marked the launch of the Horizons strategic plan, presented during the January 2026 Investor Day, with the ambition of building Ipsos' global leadership position.

The Group has begun implementing its strategic priorities, particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence and the development of new offerings designed to enhance the value delivered to clients.

Ipsos also launched its Speed programme. This initiative is designed to accelerate the entire research production cycle in order to significantly reduce project delivery times. The objective is to conduct most studies within 48 hours, leveraging process simplification, broader use of artificial intelligence and new ways of working.

Lastly, the Group strengthened the teams responsible for its key strategic initiatives in order to accelerate the deployment of the Horizons plan.

PERFORMANCE BY REGION

In € million H1 2026 Total growth Organic growth Of which :



Q1



Q2 EMEA 587.6 5.6% 0.5% 0.1% 0.9% Americas 396.6 -3.1% 0.7% -4.1% 5.5% Asia-Pacific 185.9 -1.9% 2.0% 0.2% 3.8% Total 1,170.1 1.3% 0.8% -1.4% 3.0%

Organic growth improved across all geographies during the second quarter, with all regions returning to positive growth.

EMEA, our largest region, reported revenue growth of 5.6% in the first half. This performance primarily reflects the scope effect related to the integration of The BVA Family, which was consolidated throughout the entire first half of 2026 compared with only a few days in the first half of 2025. This effect was partially offset by the deconsolidation of our Russian subsidiary on January 1, 2026, which represented more than 4% of the region's revenue in the first half of 2025, as well as by adverse currency effects, mainly linked to the depreciation of sterling. Organic growth reached 0.5% in the first half, impacted by a slowdown in activity in the Middle East amounting to several million euros.

The Americas delivered 0.7% organic growth in the first half. Latin America remained robust, growing 6.3%, while North America was stable. In the United States, several Public Affairs contract wins supported the recovery in activity, which has been reflected in revenue since March.

Organic growth in Asia-Pacific reached 2.0% during the first six months of the year, benefiting from the recovery of activity in China. This rebound was driven by increased research spending from major local technology and automotive clients, as well as higher levels of activity with leading international consumer goods companies. It also benefited from the success of innovation solutions developed in China, particularly those incorporating artificial intelligence.

PERFORMANCE BY AUDIENCE

In € million H1 2026 Total growth Organic growth Of which:



Q1



Q2 Consumers1 565.9 -0.2% 1.1% 0.5% 1.6% Clients & Employees2 240.0 5.9% -0.4% -3.3% 2.4% Citizens3 201.6 6.0% 2.8% -2.3% 7.8% Doctors & Patients4 162.5 -5.1% -0.5% -4.4% 3.3% Total 1,170.1 1.3% 0.8% -1.4% 3.0%

Breakdown of Service Lines by audience segment:

1- Brand Health Tracking, Creative Excellence, Innovation, Ipsos UU, Ipsos MMA, Market Strategy & Understanding, Observer (excl. public sector), Ipsos Synthesio, Strategy3

2- Automotive & Mobility Development, Audience Measurement, Customer Experience, Channel Performance (Mystery Shopping and Shopper), Media Development, ERM, Capabilities

3- Public Affairs, Corporate Reputation

4- Pharma (quantitative and qualitative)

As with the regional performance, organic growth accelerated across all audience segments during the second quarter.

Our service lines dedicated to Consumers, Clients & Employees delivered combined organic growth of 0.6% in the first half and nearly 2% in the second quarter. Activity was driven in particular by our innovation and market positioning optimization businesses, reflecting companies' focus on accelerating product launches and maximizing the success of their investments.

Our Citizens business recorded strong organic growth, approaching 8% in the second quarter, driven by contract wins, including several multi-year agreements. This performance highlights the counter-cyclical nature of this business and the continued interest among both public and private decision-makers in gaining a deeper understanding of citizens. It also reflects Ipsos' ability to conduct large-scale, complex studies using robust methodologies, including face-to-face and telephone data collection.

The Doctors & Patients audience segment improved, with organic growth approaching 3% in the second quarter, reflecting solid commercial momentum. The market environment has become more favorable, supported by faster regulatory approvals and sustained innovation, particularly in obesity treatments, oncology and rare diseases. These developments are strengthening demand for research throughout the drug development and commercialization cycle.

Finally, our DIY Ipsos.Digital platform delivered double-digit organic growth in the first half. Initiatives are underway to increase the number of studies conducted through the platform and to further enhance its capabilities.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Summary income statement

In € million 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Change 31 Dec. 2025 Revenue 1,170.1 1,155.0 1.3% 2,524.7 Gross margin 792.1 790.0 0.3% 1,711.0 Gross margin/Revenue 67.7% 68.4% 67.8% Operating profit 92.5 95.5 -3.1% 309.3 Operating profit/Revenue 7.9% 8.3% 12.3% Other non-current income and expenses (19.2) (6.0) (24.1) Finance costs (8.4) (5.3) (12.5) Other financial income and expenses (3.4) (7.3) (11.1) Income tax (14.9) (19.6) (66.3) Net profit (attributable to owners of the parent) 40.9 53.2 186.6 Adjusted net profit* (attributable to owners of the parent) 70.5 72.2 -2.4% 240.4

*Adjusted net profit is calculated before (i) non-monetary items related to IFRS 2 (Share-based Payment), (ii) the amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets (client relations), (iii) the impact of other non-current income and expenses, net of tax, (iv) the non-monetary impact of changes in puts and other financial income and expenses, and (v) deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill for which amortisation is deductible in some countries.

Income statement items

Gross margin stands at 67.7%, compared with 68.4% in the first half of 2025. This change was attributable to the dilutive impact of the integration of The BVA Family for approximately 30 basis points, and to a 40-basis-point mix effect resulting from a higher proportion of Public Affairs projects, where face-to-face data collection generates lower gross margins.

Regarding operating costs, the payroll increases by 1.2%, mainly as a result of acquisitions. This increase nevertheless remained slightly below revenue growth. At the same time, the Group continued to adapt its cost structure, with headcount declining by nearly 1% since the beginning of the year.

Overhead costs decrease by €2.2 million compared with the first half of 2025. This reduction reflects savings achieved through the continuation of cost optimisation initiatives, particularly in office-related expenses.

The Other operating income and expenses item shows a negative balance of 10.9 million euros, primarily consisting of severance cost.

For the first half, the operating margin stands at 7.9%. As every year, the seasonality of our business results in significantly higher profitability during the second half.

The Other non-current income and expenses item amounts to a net expense of €19.2 million. This mainly includes €11.6 million of impairment charges relating to discontinued IT development projects. The termination of these programmes is part of the Group's decision to redirect investments towards the new technology initiatives included in the Horizons strategic plan. It also includes €6.0 million of reorganisation costs related to acquisitions and management changes.

Finance costs amounted to €8.4 million, up compared with June 30, 2025, reflecting the increase in average net debt. Other financial expenses amounted to €3.4 million. This item decreased compared with the first half of 2025, due to foreign exchange losses recognized last year.

The effective tax rate is 26.2% compared to 26.6% in the first half of 2025.

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent amounts to €40.9 million and adjusted net profit attributable to owners of the parent share to €70.5 million compared to €72.2 million the previous year.

Financial structure

Gross operating cash flow amounts to €145.3 million, compared to €138.5 million in the first half of 2025, an increase of €6.7 million.

The working capital requirement records a negative change of €6.1 million, reflecting the seasonal nature of the business.

Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets mainly consist of investments in IT and technology infrastructure. It amounted to €33.5 million in the first half.

Net interest paid relates mainly to the first coupon payment on the bond issued by the Group, amounting to €14 million in January 2026.

In total, free cash flow from operations stands at €44.3 million in the first half, up €4.6 million compared with the first half of 2025.

Finally, financing activities include, since the beginning of the year, the implementation of the share buyback programme for cancellation purposes, representing approximately €43 million, in addition to share repurchases carried out under free-share plans for approximately €11 million. The Group intends to complete additional share buybacks for cancellation before December 31, 2026, bringing the total amount of the programme to €100 million.

Equity amounts to €1,532.0 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with €1,429.0 million as of June 30, 2025.

Net financial debt amounts to €219.6 million, down from €251.3 million as of June 30, 2025. The leverage ratio (excluding the impact of IFRS 16) remains sound at 0.5x EBITDA

Cash position. Cash at June 30, 2026, amounts to €288.9 million, compared to €250.3 million at June 30, 2025.

The Group also maintains a strong liquidity position, with more than €450 million in credit lines payable after more than one year. Ipsos no longer has any significant debt maturities before 2030.

PERSPECTIVES

The Group expects activity to accelerate in the second half of the year, supported in particular by:

the continued ramp-up of Globally Managed Services (GMS), now deployed across our key markets with dedicated teams and platforms in place;

(GMS), now deployed across our key markets with dedicated teams and platforms in place; the development of new solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence;

enhanced capabilities within the Ipsos.Digital platform to accelerate client adoption;

the continuation of initiatives undertaken in its priority markets, particularly in China and the United States.

The macroeconomic and geopolitical environment remains characterized by significant uncertainty, with the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the International Monetary Fund's recent downward revision of global growth forecasts.

Against this backdrop, and despite a growing order book at the end of the first half, the Group now expects organic growth of around 2% for the full year. The Group maintains its objective of an operating margin in line with 2025, despite the deconsolidation of Russia, which had a high profitability, and the dilutive impact of including The BVA Family over a full twelve months in 2026, compared with six months in 2025.

***

Presentation of half-year results

The 2026 half-year results will be presented on Thursday, 23 July 2026 at 8:30 a.m. CEST via webcast.

If you would like to register, please contact IpsosCommunications@Ipsos.com.

A replay will also be made available on Ipsos.com

Appendices

Consolidated income statement

Statement of financial position

Consolidated cash flow statement

Statement of changes in consolidated equity

The complete consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2026 are available on Ipsos.com

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research companies in the world, present in 90 markets and employing nearly than 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarises our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since 1 July 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

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75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France

Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

Notes

Consolidated income statement, Interim financial statements at June 30, 2026

In thousands of Euros 30/06/2026 30/06/2025 31/12/2025 Revenue 1,170,088 1,155,047 2,524,714 Direct costs (378,022) (365,094) (813,723) Gross margin 792,065 789,953 1,710,992 Personnel expenses - excluding share-based compensation (558,170) (549,341) (1,108,056) Employee benefit expenses - share-based payments * (9,036) (11,012) (21,592) General operating expenses (121,459) (123,695) (255,071) Other operating income and expenses (10,856) (10,440) (16,972) Operating margin 92,544 95,464 309,300 Depreciation of intangible assets identified on acquisitions * (4,394) (3,021) (6,565) Other non-operating income and expenses* (19,202) (6,037) (24,107) Share of net income from associates (275) (185) (385) Operating profit 68,673 86,222 278,243 Finance costs (8,448) (5,258) (12,451) Other financial income and expenses * (3,412) (7,290) (11,147) Net profit before tax 56,813 73,674 254,647 Tax - excluding deferred tax on goodwill amortization (14,124) (19,105) (64,534) Deferred tax on goodwill amortization* (755) (492) (1,725) Income tax (14,879) (19,597) (66,259) Net profit 41,933 54,077 188,386 Attributable to the owners of the parent 40,892 53,185 186,551 Attributable to non-controlling interests 1,042 892 1,835 Basic earnings per share [attributable to the owners of the parent] (in €) 0.96 1.24 4.33 Diluted earnings per share [attributable to the owners of the parent] (in €) 0.95 1.22 4.27

Adjusted earnings * 71,529 73,109 242,026 Attributable to the owners of the parent 70,521 72,241 240,381 Attributable to non-controlling interests 1,009 868 1,645 Adjusted basic earnings per share, attributable to the owners of the parent 1.66 1.68 5.58 Adjusted diluted net profit per share, attributable to the owners of the parent 1.64 1.66 5.50

* Adjusted for non-cash items related to IFRS 2 (share-based compensation), amortization of intangible assets identified on acquisitions (customer relations), deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill for which amortization is deductible in some countries, the impact net of tax of other non-operating income and expenses and the non-cash impact of changes in puts in other financial income and expenses.

Statement of financial position, Interim financial statements at June 30, 2026

In thousands of Euros 30/06/2026 30/06/2025 31/12/2025 ASSETS Goodwill 1,515,257 1,478,566 1,510,126 Right-of-use assets 119,583 116,047 128,996 Other intangible assets 212,068 207,982 188,713 Property, plant and equipment 28,418 28,257 27,865 Investments in associates 2,108 3,132 2,982 Other non-current financial assets 54,831 45,842 49,612 Deferred tax assets 29,585 21,376 38,306 Non-current assets 1,961,849 1,901,202 1,946,600 Trade receivables 428,992 409,977 589,625 Contract assets 184,267 158,486 117,218 Current tax 28,859 28,249 17,196 Other current assets 100,499 99,465 89,785 Cash and cash equivalents 290,322 250,431 317,561 Current assets 1,032,940 946,608 1,131,384 Including assets held for sale and discontinued operations - - 4,636 TOTAL ASSETS 2,994,789 2,847,810 3,077,984 in thousands of Euros 30/06/2026 30/06/2025 31/12/2025 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 10,801 10,801 10,801 Share paid-in capital 446,174 446,174 446,174 Treasury shares (43,268) (690) (461) Translation adjustments (209,868) (242,559) (248,524) Other reserves 1,286,890 1,161,825 1,172,891 Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent 40,892 53,185 186,551 Equity, attributable to the owners of the parent 1,531,620 1,428,736 1,567,432 Non-controlling interests 361 312 253 Equity 1,531,981 1,429,048 1,567,684 Borrowings and other non-current financial liabilities 486,583 483,026 507,789 Non-current lease liabilities 98,648 94,048 105,329 Non-current provisions 4,666 6,032 7,401 Provisions for post-employment benefit obligations 47,459 46,416 47,045 Deferred tax liabilities 91,187 69,436 79,301 Other non-current liabilities 14,813 32,403 31,685 Non-current liabilities 743,355 731,362 778,549 Trade payables 310,779 309,976 369,494 Borrowings and other current financial liabilities 21,894 18,640 29,009 Current liabilities on leases 32,536 32,141 33,734 Current tax 7,676 9,616 18,377 Current provisions 4,762 4,824 4,730 Contract liabilities 48,249 30,879 58,517 Overdrafts 1,426 86 52 Other current liabilities 292,135 281,240 217,837 Current liabilities 719,456 687,403 731,750 Including liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations - - 13,130 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,994,789 2,847,810 3,077,984

Consolidated statement of cash flows, Interim financial statements at June 30, 2026

In thousands of Euros 30/06/2026 30/06/2025 31/12/2025 OPERATING ACTIVITIES NET PROFIT 41,933 54,077 188,386 Amortization and depreciation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 53,400 50,095 101,273 Net profit of equity-accounted companies, net of dividends received 275 185 385 Losses/(gains) on asset disposals 2,545 (2,816) (2,325) Net change in provisions 3,347 (5,224) 13,148 Share-based payment expense 8,241 9,759 19,689 Other recognized revenue and expenses (1,489) (268) 527 Other non-cash items 11,212 - - Acquisition costs of consolidated companies 902 4,963 6,015 Finance costs 10,039 8,167 17,345 Income tax expense 14,879 19,597 66,259 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES BEFORE FINANCE COSTS AND TAX 145,284 138,535 410,701 Change in working capital requirement (6,090) 6,327 (29,800) Tax paid (27,352) (44,142) (78,866) CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 111,841 100,720 302,035 INVESTMENT OPERATIONS Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (33,485) (42,360) (83,088) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 384 3,804 3,769 (Increase)/decrease in financial assets (2,214) (58) (6) Acquisitions of consolidated activities and companies, net of acquired cash 1,382 (149,099) (154,093) CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (33,933) (187,714) (233,417) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net (purchases)/ sales of treasury shares (54,332) (14,127) (14,223) Increase in long-term borrowings 255,000 405,338 901,997 Decrease in long-term borrowings (277,022) (328,127) (801,525) Increase in long-term loans from associates (874) - (2,750) Net repayment of lease liabilities (16,786) (18,474) (36,832) Net interest paid (15,216) (2,388) (1,960) Net interest paid on lease obligations (1,948) (1,834) (3,803) Acquisitions of non-controlling interests - (24,467) (24,530) Dividends paid to the owners of the parent - - (79,835) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (111,178) 15,921 (63,461) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (33,270) (71,072) 5,157 Impact of foreign exchange rate movements 4,658 (16,859) (18,641) Depreciation of the Russian cash - (4,132) (11,418) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 317,508 342,410 342,410 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE YEAR 288,896 250,347 317,508 Cash and cash equivalents 290,322 250,431 317,561 Overdrafts (1,426) (86) (52) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE YEAR 288,896 250,347 317,508

Attachment