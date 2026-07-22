Ascencio SA: Results for the 3rd quarter of financial year 2025/2026

Profitable growth of Ascencio's real estate portfolio & equity

Acquisition of Espace Shopping Hydrion (Belgium)

Investment amount: - 65 million

Capital increase through accelerated bookbuilding

Amount of the increase: - 15 million

Key figures:

€4.25

EPRA Earnings per share

€66.96

Intrinsic value per share (EPRA NTA)

Stability

of the fair value of the portfolio

97.0%

EPRA occupancy rate

44.8%

Debt ratio (EPRA LTV)

Attachment:

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b98d5c85-de7e-4c2d-9dd9-8d05b882c155