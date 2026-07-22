Ascencio SA: Results for the 3rd quarter of financial year 2025/2026

Profitable growth of Ascencio's real estate portfolio & equity
- Acquisition of Espace Shopping Hydrion (Belgium)
Investment amount: - 65 million
- Capital increase through accelerated bookbuilding
Amount of the increase: - 15 million
Key figures:
€4.25
EPRA Earnings per share
€66.96
Intrinsic value per share (EPRA NTA)
Stability
of the fair value of the portfolio
97.0%
EPRA occupancy rate
44.8%
Debt ratio (EPRA LTV)
Attachment:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b98d5c85-de7e-4c2d-9dd9-8d05b882c155
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