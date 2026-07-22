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WKN: A0MK4T | ISIN: BE0003856730 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYY
Frankfurt
22.07.26 | 08:03
50,90 Euro
-0,20 % -0,10
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCENCIO SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCENCIO SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,0052,2019:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2026 17:42 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ascencio SA: Results for the 3rd quarter of financial year 2025/2026

Profitable growth of Ascencio's real estate portfolio & equity

  • Acquisition of Espace Shopping Hydrion (Belgium)

Investment amount: - 65 million

  • Capital increase through accelerated bookbuilding

Amount of the increase: - 15 million

Key figures:

€4.25
EPRA Earnings per share

€66.96
Intrinsic value per share (EPRA NTA)

Stability
of the fair value of the portfolio

97.0%
EPRA occupancy rate

44.8%
Debt ratio (EPRA LTV)

Attachment:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b98d5c85-de7e-4c2d-9dd9-8d05b882c155


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.