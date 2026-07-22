Dunlop Sports Americas: Obsession Pays Off: Srixon Celebrates Ryan Fox's Open Championship Victory with Special Z-STAR Series Promotion

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Srixon is celebrating Ryan Fox's memorable victory at The Open Championship with a special one-day only golf ball promotion honoring one of the defining moments of his championship run.

On July 22 only, golfers can purchase two dozen Z-STAR Series golf balls for $62, available exclusively online while supplies last. The offer is limited to two dozen golf balls per customer and includes all models within the Z-STAR Series lineup. Participating retail partners will promote the offer through their email channels, while golfers can also visit Srixon's website to take advantage of this one-day celebration of Ryan Fox's Open Championship victory.

The offer commemorates Fox's record-tying third-round 62, matching the lowest score ever recorded in a major championship round and propelling him into contention heading into the final day. The promotion includes all models within the Z-STAR Series lineup, including the Z-STAR, Z-STAR XV, and Z-STAR DIAMOND, giving players the opportunity to experience the same tour-proven performance trusted by the Champion Golfer of the Year.

Fox relied on the Srixon Z-STAR XV to earn his first major championship victory, benefiting from its combination of speed, distance, and control in the demanding links style conditions. Designed for players seeking maximum ball speed and tour-level performance, the Z-STAR XV delivered the penetrating flight, greenside spin, and consistency Fox needed to navigate one of golf's toughest tests and capture the Claret Jug.

To shop the promotion and learn more about Ryan Fox's winning golf ball, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

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ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/obsession-pays-off-srixon-celebrates-ryan-foxs-open-championship-v-1194826