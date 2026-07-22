

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Moncler S.p.A. (MOV.F) announced the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, reporting revenues of 1,289.9 million euros compared to 1,225.7 million euros in the previous year.



EBIT rose to 245.4 million euros from last year's 224.8 million.



Group net result stood at 164.7 million euros compared to 153.5 million euros in the prior year.



Concurrently, the company announced the resignations of Alexandre Arnault, Non-Executive Director, and Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Independent Director, from their offices as members of the Board of Directors.



Following this, Sidney Toledano was appointed as a new Director of the company and will remain in office until the next shareholders' meeting. Toledano has been serving as Special Advisor to the Chairman and CEO of LVMH since 2024.



Currently, the company's stock is trading at 51.18 euros, down 1.46 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.



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