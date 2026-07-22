Calgary, Alberta, and San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV: NGY) (OTC Pink: EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera"). The Company reported the following correction to an inadvertent error in its news release dated June 30, 2026 announcing the closing of its previously disclosed non-brokered private placement. The June 30, 2026 news release incorrectly stated that the 28,333,334 units issued pursuant to the private placement were issued at a price of $0.025 per unit. The correct issue price was $0.015 per unit, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of $425,000, as previously reported. All other terms of the private placement described in the June 30, 2026 news release remain unchanged.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein relating to the timing of the filing of financial statements constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306119

Source: Nexera Energy Inc.