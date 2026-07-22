

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $60 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $255 million, or $4.75 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Molina Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $77 million or $1.51 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.8% to $10.874 billion from $11.427 billion last year.



Molina Healthcare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $60 Mln. vs. $255 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $4.75 last year. -Revenue: $10.874 Bln vs. $11.427 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.25



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